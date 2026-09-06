South-South property prices soar as $1 billion port upgrade fuels land rush

Following the launch of the federal government’s $1 billion Port Modernization Programme, which promises to impact mostly Nigeria’s

Following the launch of the federal government’s $1 billion Port Modernization Programme, which promises to impact mostly Nigeria’s South-South region, there has been a trigger of a major real estate boom across the region, driving up industrial property values while fueling friction over land ownership and economic equity within local host communities.

The development comes as property developers and owners speculate that there will be increased demand for storage facilities, offices, and residences in the revitalized port areas.

As deep channel dredging and upgraded berths successfully divert international cargo ships away from congested Lagos terminals, cities like Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Warri are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand for logistics infrastructure.

What they are saying

A real estate agent, Moses Dressman, told Nairametrics that premium industrial warehouse leasing rates in areas adjoining the Onne Port Complex and the Trans-Woji corridor have spiked by 45% to 65% year-on-year.

Rufus Wilson, a real estate developer in Port Harcourt, said that for more than 20 years, the Niger Delta’s commercial real estate market was restricted almost wholly to residential and corporate housing for the oil and gas sector. He added that the expected trade buzz of maritime trade in the region is abruptly shifting investor focus toward dry docks, logistics hubs, and industrial storage.

“We are watching a daylight land grab by logistics multinationals and manufacturing corporations racing to position themselves near functional shipping channels,” stated Tamarau-miensine Peterson, a Port Harcourt property asset manager.

Peterson averred that storage facilities for dry consumer goods now account for over 90% of newly leased industrial assets in the region, virtually pricing out local residential developers.

Rising socio-political tensions

Meanwhile, the speedy influx of maritime capital is heightening socio-political tensions in the region. In port communities across Rivers and Delta states, there are reports of youth groups and traditional councils seeking a re-evaluation of long-term land concessions and increased local equity. Chief Anslem Atuma, a community leader representing settlements near the Rivers Port Complex, cautioned that the development is causing localized economic displacement.

“The reality is that local rents have increased by more than 100%, making it practically impossible for regular community dwellers to have the funds for housing in their own ancestral towns. If private terminal operations are increasing, the host communities must receive tangible equity, real possession in the logistics value chain, not just corporate social responsibility charity,” Atuma said.

An NPA executive official, who pleaded anonymity, stated, “The Nigerian Ports Authority has acknowledged these community fears, and mandated that all terminal expansions and private warehouse developments apportion a minimum quota for localized employment and structural environmental protections. When community leaders view the port as a partner and local asset, operations proceed without disruption.”

On the other hand, analysts fear that if the current development continues, it could negate the potential benefits of diversifying maritime operations from Lagos. Hence, macroeconomic trade analysts are urging the affected state governments to intervene with targeted urban zoning policies before mounting real estate prices vitiate economic benefits of the port expansion.

Dr. Mercy Eze, a prominent trade economist following the South-South maritime corridor, cautioned that an unrestrained property bubble could negatively impact the broader economy.

“If warehouse rental costs rise too steeply, it will erode the freight savings importers gain by bypassing Lagos,” she said.

She urged that regional governments establish designated export processing zones further inland to distribute economic growth evenly and alleviate friction between host communities and maritime corporations.

What you should know

Traditionally, real estate in the South-South (especially Port Harcourt) was hyper-cyclical, tracking oil and gas prices.

The ongoing maritime expansion is projected to diversify demand. Since Onne Port has taken the position of Nigeria’s second highest revenue-generating port owing to a major spike in container traffic, there is an acute shortage of industrial real estate.

Land prices in areas surrounding the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, the Port Harcourt Ring Road passageway, and industrial hubs near Warri and Calabar have appreciated rapidly as shipping, logistics, and manufacturing firms contend for warehousing space