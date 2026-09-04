First Niger Bridge to close for 2 weeks for emergency repairs — FG

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that it will close some sections of the First Niger Bridge between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 to enable it to carry out emergency maintenance works.

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that it will close some sections of the First Niger Bridge between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 to enable it to carry out emergency maintenance works.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Anambra, Mr Timothy Emenike, during an interview in Awka on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Emenike urged the general public who use the bridge, which connects motorists from Anambra State to Delta State, to take note of the closure.

What he is saying

The Acting Controller advised motorists and commuters to use the second Niger Bridge route through Obosi towards Asaba, Delta State, and other destinations during the period of maintenance and closure.

He said appropriate traffic diversion arrangements, road signs, safety barriers, traffic-control personnel and other necessary safety measures would be deployed to guide motorists and ensure the safety of road users, construction personnel and other members of the public.

The statement reads, “The attention of the general public, motorists and other road users is hereby drawn to the deteriorated condition of the First Niger Bridge, Onitsha, particularly the carriageway surface and certain bridge components affected by vandalisation, including portions of the expansion-joint steelwork and stanchion/steel truss nuts and bolts.

“During his recent working visit to Anambra State, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, expressed serious concern over the condition of the bridge and directed the immediate commencement of emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works to restore the facility to a safe and properly motorable condition.

“Accordingly, Messrs SKECC, the contractor handling the Km 0+000 – Km 20+000 section of the Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway, has been directed to immediately commence emergency maintenance works on the First Niger Bridge.

‘’The First Niger Bridge will be fully closed to traffic from Monday, September 7, 2026, and the emergency maintenance works are expected to be completed by Monday, September 21, 2026.

“In view of the nature and urgency of the intervention, motorists and other road users are hereby advised and directed to use the Second Niger Bridge route through Obosi towards Asaba, Delta State, and other destinations beyond, throughout the closure period.’’

More to follow…