Lagos begins six-month Turnbull-Parkview upgrade September 14 to ease Ikoyi traffic

The Lagos State Government will commence a six-month improvement project at the Turnbull–Parkview intersections along Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, on September 14, 2026, as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The Lagos State Government will commence a six-month improvement project at the Turnbull–Parkview intersections along Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, on September 14, 2026, as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting held on Thursday at Banana Island Estate, Ikoyi.

Osiyemi called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the Ministry to ensure the timely delivery of the project, while assuring residents and road users that measures would be put in place to minimise disruption during construction.

What he is saying

The Commissioner said the junction improvement project is aimed at upgrading the Turnbull–Parkview intersections, reducing existing traffic bottlenecks and ensuring smoother movement of vehicles within the area.

He explained that the project is expected to commence in September and last for six months.

Osiyemi said the Ministry would work closely with residents and relevant stakeholders to ensure that essential infrastructure and amenities, including electricity, water, fibre optic cables and other utilities, are not disrupted during construction.

He said all concerns and observations raised by stakeholders at the meeting would be carefully considered before the contractor moves to site.

The Commissioner assured residents and road users that a detailed traffic management plan would be put in place to minimise disruption during the construction period.

He added that construction activities would be carried out mainly during off-peak periods in the morning and evening to reduce the impact on traffic.

Osiyemi further disclosed that a proper compensation plan had been put in place in cases where the project’s right-of-way affects or leads to encroachment on private properties.

More details

The Director of Transport Engineering at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Bolaji Bada, provided insight into the planned junction improvement works.

He explained that the two junctions connect to major roads and often experience traffic congestion, resulting in gridlock, particularly during peak periods.

Bada said the project is aimed at eliminating traffic bottlenecks and improving the efficiency of the intersections.

He added that the intervention would ensure a smoother and freer flow of traffic.

Chairman of Parkview Estate, Ronke Shokefun, raised concerns about traffic congestion in the area and called on the Ministry to ensure that residents and other stakeholders are carried along throughout the project.

Chairman of Banana Island Estate, Shonaiki Abidemi, appreciated the Lagos State Government for the planned intervention and called on residents to support the initiative and cooperate with the government throughout the construction period.

The stakeholders’ engagement was aimed at addressing concerns around the project and ensuring cooperation between the government, residents and other affected parties.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government announced in July 2024 the complete closure of the stretch from Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to the Adeniji ramp for three days from 12 midnight to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to lay asphalt on the section.

The closure was intended to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The government said the intervention would help ensure the road’s long-term usability.

The state government urged Lagos motorists to be patient during the closure.

It emphasised that the closure formed part of traffic management plans aimed at improving the overall journey experience.

The earlier intervention highlights the continued focus on road maintenance and traffic management in the area as the state prepares for the latest junction improvement project.