The Lagos State Government has announced the complete closure of the stretch from Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to the Adeniji ramp from 12 midnight on Saturday, July 13, to 5 am on Monday, July 15, 2024, to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to lay asphalt on the section.

This announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in a statement published on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

The closure aims to facilitate essential maintenance and ensure the road’s long-term usability.

“The Lagos State Government has announced total closure of the stretch of Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to Adeniji ramp to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to lay asphalt on the section.

“The closure will commence from 12 midnight on Saturday, 13th to 5 am on Monday, 15th July 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement also urged Lagos, motorists, to be patient, emphasizing that the closure is part of traffic management plans aimed at improving the overall journey experience.

Alternative routes for motorists during Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to Adeniji Ramp Closure

The statement advised motorists to use designated alternative routes during the road rehabilitation from Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to the Adeniji ramp.

This diversion plan aims to minimize disruption and maintain traffic efficiency during the construction period.

Here is a detailed guide to the alternative routes:

Scene 1: Motorists coming from Alexander/Glover should use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue towards Ikoyi to connect with Obalende/Ring Road and access the 3rd Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.

Scene 2: Motorists from Victoria Island should proceed via Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road, providing access to the 3rd Mainland Bridge for their onward journeys.

Alternatively, motorists from Victoria Island can take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge, then proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge, and access Funsho Williams Avenue for their destinations.

Additional Route Information: During the closure period, motorists travelling from Sura Bridge will experience a seamless traffic flow inbound to Osborne Foreshore Estate.

What you should know

The planned asphalting from Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to the Adeniji ramp from July 13 to 15, 2024, is part of the Federal Ministry of Works’ four-week rehabilitation project, which includes the sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

In June, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government announced a traffic diversion on Alfred Rewane Road and Osborne Road through Osborne Foreshore Estate.

This diversion, effective from June 26 to July 27, 2024, aims to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation project.