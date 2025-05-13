The Lagos State Government has announced that it has delivered 9,970 housing units across the state over the past six years.

This was revealed during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held on Tuesday at Alausa, Ikeja, as part of the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the government has commissioned and handed over multiple housing projects across strategic areas.

“We have commissioned and handed over 18 housing estates across strategic locations including Sangotedo, Igbogbo, Epe, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu, Badagry, and Igando,” he said.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, an additional 4,052 housing units are currently under construction, while 2,224 are in the planning and design stages. These units are scheduled for delivery between the end of 2025 and early 2026.

Funding models

The commissioner explained that the housing projects were being funded through multiple models, including direct state allocations, joint ventures with private developers, and public-private partnerships.

He highlighted the Rent-To-Own scheme managed by the Lagos State Mortgage Board as one of the key initiatives easing housing access for residents.

“So far, over 20,000 Lagosians have benefited from the Rent-To-Own scheme, and 212 of them have completed payment and are now proud homeowners,” he stated.

The programme allows residents to gradually pay for their homes in monthly instalments, as opposed to making large upfront payments.

Focus on quality and inclusivity

Akinderu-Fatai emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring quality in its housing programmes.

“It is not just about numbers. We are making sure that the homes we deliver are livable, safe, and built to last.

All our estates are being developed with basic infrastructure and amenities to ensure a good quality of life,” he said.

He added that housing remains a critical component of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES+ Agenda, which includes Transportation, Health, Education, Economic Growth, Entertainment, and Security.

Addressing construction challenges

Rising construction costs, driven by inflation and foreign exchange volatility, were identified as key challenges.

The commissioner noted that the state is mitigating these issues through local sourcing and innovative financing mechanisms.

“We know the need is great, and we are doing everything possible to meet it. No part of Lagos will be left behind,” he added.

Monthly, quarterly rent payment system

As part of its efforts to ease the financial burden of housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai noted that the state government is finalising plans to introduce a monthly and quarterly rent payment system, especially targeted at low-income earners.

The proposed flexible rent payment structure is designed to assist tenants who struggle with the traditional annual rent model.

“We believe that monthly or quarterly payment options will give people more breathing space and reduce the stress associated with sourcing lump sums,” Akinderu-Fatai added.

The commissioner noted that consultations are ongoing with landlords, property developers, and other real estate stakeholders to address practical concerns surrounding the implementation.

“Of course, there are issues to resolve, things like landlord cooperation, payment tracking and enforcement. But discussions are ongoing and we are listening to all sides,” he said.

He assured that the state government is not merely floating ideas but is already making real progress toward piloting the scheme in selected parts of Lagos, adding that they understand the impact it would have on many families and are determined to make it a reality.