Lagos State has launched its clean cookstove project, pledging beneficiaries a monthly stipend of N10,000 for 15 years to enhance energy access and mitigate environmental impact.

The pilot phase involved distributing clean cookstoves to 12 households in the Makoko community, marking the initial rollout of the federal government’s 80 Million Clean Cookstove Initiative.

Lagos has been allocated 8 million units to be delivered directly to households in high-need areas.

The distribution event was held on Monday at the B.O.S Hall, LTV Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, and was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, according to a statement posted on the official Lagos State Government X account on Wednesday.

Mr. Olawale Akinwunmi, CEO of GreenPlinth Africa, a pan-African green solutions company leading the technical implementation, announced that the N10,000 monthly stipends and free healthcare through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) will commence in August, following beneficiary documentation in July.

“Technical partner for the project, GreenPlinth Africa, led by its CEO, Mr. Olawale Akinwunmi, introduced one of the first beneficiaries, Abiodun, who had already used the stove and testified to its speed, cleanliness, and safety.

"Akinwunmi also announced that beneficiaries would be enrolled to receive a monthly stipend of N10,000 for the next 15 years. They will also enjoy access to free medical care through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), starting from August, provided documentation is completed in July," the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the cookstoves operate on briquettes made from agricultural waste, offering a cleaner and more sustainable option compared to firewood. While firewood remains a N300 billion industry in Nigeria, its extensive use leads to deforestation and causes harmful indoor air pollution that particularly affects women and children.

At the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, described the initiative as “the first spark of a transformative movement.”

He expressed pride that Lagos is leading the rollout of this national scheme registered with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, targeting vulnerable communities like Makoko that face energy poverty and climate risks. George urged the pilot beneficiaries to see themselves as ambassadors, calling them agents of environmental change rather than just recipients of cooking devices.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, explained that the 12 households were chosen from an initial pool of 100 using the state’s social register, prioritising those heavily reliant on firewood or charcoal.

“This is the first official distribution under the 80 million cookstove initiative. Lagos is set to receive 8 million cookstoves, ensuring no community is left behind,” she said, emphasizing the project’s foundation in data, transparency, and community engagement.

One beneficiary, Abiodun, who tested the stove, praised its speed, cleanliness, and safety. Another recipient noted that the stove eliminated smoke and prevented the blackening of pots, common with firewood use.

Addressing concerns from firewood sellers, Mr. Akinwunmi reassured that the initiative aims to help them transition to selling briquettes rather than displacing their businesses.

Officials confirmed that the wider rollout will continue in phases with ongoing monitoring and community engagement to ensure the programme’s success and sustainability.