The Lagos State Government has announced the reactivation of its teaching recruitment portal to provide a centralized platform for eligible individuals to apply for entry-level teaching positions across the state.

This was made known in a public notice issued by the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The portal opened on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and will remain active until Monday, July 14, 2025.

“The job portal, which will be accessible for two weeks (Tuesday, July 1st 2025, to Monday July 14th, 2025), is intended to provide a centralized platform where individuals can apply for State Teaching jobs at the entry level (GL 08) in their relevant fields,” TESCOM stated

According to the notice, this initiative is a bold step towards improving access to employment opportunities, equity, and fairness.

Who can apply

The Commission is inviting interested requesters of the public with a Degree in Education and other requisite qualifications to apply for entry-level positions at Grade Level 08.

Applicants are advised to complete and submit their forms within the two-week window provided.

Accepted academic qualifications:

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

First Degree in Education, such as: B.Ed, B.Sc (Ed)

B.A (Ed) in fields like Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Technology, or Home Economics

B.A, B.Sc., B.Eng, B.Tech

HND with Technical Teachers Certificate (TTC)

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) (advantageous)

Mandatory documents

Applicants must possess original copies of the following documents. Note that statements of results or notification slips will not be accepted:

O’Level Result (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB)

Degree Certificate

NYSC Discharge, Exemption, or Exclusion Certificate

Step-by-step guide on how to apply

Visit the recruitment portal https://tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng/Account/Register

Create an account using a valid email address (or log in if already registered)

Check job openings and select your preferred teaching subject or role

Upload required documents (ensure they are clear and legible)

Submit your application by clicking the “Apply” button

Print confirmation slip for reference during screening

What you should know

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) is the government agency in charge of hiring and supporting teachers in public secondary schools across Lagos.

The commission oversees the recruitment, deployment, promotion, and welfare of teaching staff in public secondary schools across the state. It plays a vital role in implementing education policies and ensuring that qualified teachers are engaged to deliver quality instruction in line with the state’s educational objectives.

TESCOM also manages teacher appointments, postings, and disciplinary matters while promoting transparency and accountability in the public school system.