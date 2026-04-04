Nigeria’s healthcare system is significantly understaffed, and that shortage has direct implications for how medical professionals are valued.

According to SBM Intelligence 2025 data, the lowest(best) doctor-to-patient ratio recorded across Nigerian states is approximately 1:2,998, while the highest (worst) reaches as much as 1:54,249, far below the World Health Organization’s recommended ratio of 1:600.

This imbalance has led to intense workloads, long hours, and a growing reliance on highly skilled professionals who can fill critical gaps.

As a result of this, certain areas of medical practice naturally command higher financial returns due to scarcity and demand.

At the same time, compensation within the sector is uneven, while some practitioners earn competitively, particularly in specialized or private practice, many early and mid-career doctors in public institutions still report low monthly earnings.

This disparity has created a two-tier system where income is heavily influenced by factors such as specialization, location, and whether one works within public or private healthcare settings.

For people looking to practice in Nigeria, here are the roles that command the highest earnings.

Methodology

The salary estimates in this article are based on data compiled from World Salaries. The data was compiled using official government salary structures, salary surveys, and other sources such as job postings that contain verified compensation information.

Top highest-paying medical jobs in Nigeria by average annual pay in 2026