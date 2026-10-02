Dangote Refinery IPO: Why diaspora Nigerians are still struggling to invest – Zinnc CEO

Dangote Refinery’s N2.15 trillion offering, Africa’s largest ever, has attracted heavy retail demand, straining some digital investment platforms.
But with the offer due to close on 13 October, some Nigerians living abroad now face additional hurdles participating in the offer, according to Chidozie David Okonkwo, Founder and CEO of Zinnc, a platform that connects diaspora investors to Nigeria’s regulated capital market.
Zinnc recently partnered with CardinalStone to facilitate diaspora participation in the offer.
Okonkwo told Nairametrics that investors in the UK, US and Canada have shown strong interest, but that a meaningful share of those who have come to Zinnc have stalled at identity and address verification, which he says is built around documents many second-generation Nigerians do not hold.
In this exclusive interview, Okonkwo discusses the barriers diaspora investors face in the Dangote offer, why he believes trust is a deeper issue, and what would be required to make diaspora capital a more consistent source of investment for Nigeria’s markets.
Nairametrics: What challenges have investors living abroad encountered while trying to participate in the Dangote Refinery IPO, and where have you seen the process break down most often?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: The breakdown point is almost always identity and address verification. The process was built around a BVN and a Nigerian address, and a large share of the diaspora, especially second-generation Nigerians, simply doesn’t have either. They have a foreign passport, a foreign address, a foreign bank account, all verifiable to a high standard. But none of it fits the current form.
We hosted a room of young diaspora professionals in London last month and asked them directly about their relationship with their countries of heritage and why they had or hadn’t invested there. The verification barrier came up. But underneath almost every answer sat the same word, trust. Not lack of interest, not lack of money, trust.
That confirmed something we’d only been seeing anecdotally through our own users. A meaningful share of the people who’ve come to us have stalled at the exact same step, verification built around documents they don’t hold.
The documentation problem is real, but it’s sitting on top of a much older, deeper hesitation.
Nairametrics: What have you observed about demand for the Dangote Refinery IPO from investors living outside Nigeria since the offer opened? What figures can you share on the scale of that demand?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: As you can imagine, we’re a new platform, a handful of weeks old, so any number we hand you from our own book wouldn’t tell you much about the real size of this. What it’s told us is that the interest is real and consistent: Nigerians in the UK, the US and Canada, people with money ready to deploy, genuinely excited about this IPO.
But you don’t need our numbers to see the scale here. Nigerians abroad sent an estimated $22.8 billion into the country in 2025 alone. That money shows up every year, regardless of political headwinds, macro instability, currency devaluation and everything else in between. It shows you the willingness to move serious capital toward Nigeria already exists.
The question isn’t whether that appetite is there. It’s why so little of it has ever been offered a route into ownership rather than remittance.
Nairametrics: What evidence are you seeing that Nigerians abroad who remit money to Nigeria are also interested in investing in Nigerian companies?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: We’re one company. What we’re seeing firsthand is naturally a smaller slice of the picture, but it lines up with a much bigger pattern other markets have already proven out.
I spent years on the buy side too, having worked at a Lagos-based VC investing growth capital into African companies, and the diaspora came up constantly as a source of capital nobody had properly organised access to.
India is the clearest example. Its diaspora had been sending remittances for decades before anyone built a serious pathway for that same group to invest rather than simply remit. Once the private sector built that pathway, foreign passports accepted, verification completed remotely, participation followed.
When we sat down with a group of young Nigerians and Ghanaians in London last month and asked about their own countries of heritage, the willingness to invest was palpable, almost every person in that room already sends money consistently.
What was missing wasn’t appetite. It was trust that the system on the other end would actually protect what they put in. Nigeria’s diaspora already behaves as India’s did before that shift. It has just never been offered ownership instead of a transfer.
Nairametrics: Who sets the identity and address requirements that diaspora investors face, and how much of the difficulty comes from regulation versus the way those requirements are implemented?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: That sits with the regulators and the exchange, the SEC and the NGX. And I want to be fair to them here, because I don’t think they’ve done anything wrong. What they’ve built is a sensible, well-optimised process that mirrors how banks and local asset managers already verify domestic customers.
If you’re a Nigerian based in Nigeria, none of these requirements is difficult to fulfil. The issue only shows up once you’re in the diaspora, because the process assumes a Nigerian document and a Nigerian address as the starting point.
That’s why I think this needs a first principles approach rather than a defensive one. What are we actually trying to solve for? Identity and address. Both of those can be established through a foreign passport and equivalent documentation, the same way it already happens when someone applies for an e-visa to a foreign country.
I saw the same pattern from the other side of this exact problem years ago, on the Equity Capital Markets desk at Barclays Investment Bank in London, where identity and residency checks on cross-border capital were routine, not exceptional. The infrastructure to verify a foreign passport holder properly already exists. It’s just never been pointed at this specific customer.
Most of our diaspora are holding UK, US or Canadian passports, among the most trusted travel documents in the world. There’s no real risk question there. The system simply wasn’t designed with them in mind.
Nairametrics: How does the Zinnc-CardinalStone arrangement currently allow a diaspora investor to participate in the Dangote Refinery IPO, and what requirements does the investor still need to meet?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: CardinalStone is one of Nigeria’s largest brokers by volume and a fully SEC-regulated issuing house, and our role is to connect diaspora investors to that regulated process rather than operate outside it.
An investor still has to go through the same underlying verification any subscriber does. It’s not a shortcut.
What we’ve focused on is reducing the friction around that process for someone applying from abroad, and being upfront with people about exactly what documentation they’ll be asked for before they start, rather than letting them discover it three steps in.
Nairametrics: Once a diaspora investor successfully buys Nigerian shares, what challenges can they face when receiving dividends, selling their holdings or repatriating their investment proceeds?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: Getting in is the first problem, but staying in comfortably is the second. Dividend payments typically need a Nigerian bank account, which loops an investor straight back into the same documentation challenge we started with.
Repatriating proceeds in foreign currency involves CBN processes that weren’t built with a small retail diaspora investor in mind. They were built for larger, more institutional capital movements.
None of it is impossible, but at every one of these steps, a diaspora investor is navigating infrastructure designed around a different kind of customer than them.
Nairametrics: What role can fintech companies play in making it easier for diaspora investors to access Nigeria’s capital markets?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: Having built and scaled businesses in Nigeria myself, I can tell you the constraint is rarely the technology. It’s almost always the operational plumbing underneath it.
A lot can be solved without needing a single regulation to change first. Remote video verification, digital document capture, clearer upfront guidance on exactly what’s required before someone starts an application, all of that is technology solving friction inside the existing rules, not around them.
Where fintechs can’t solve it alone is the repatriation and dividend side we just discussed, because that runs through the banking and foreign exchange system, not through any platform’s own product. So there’s real, immediate work technology can do today, and there’s a second layer that genuinely needs the industry and regulators moving together.
Nairametrics: Have you engaged with the SEC, NGX, brokers or other market participants about the difficulties diaspora investors face? What feedback have you received?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: Conversations with people close to the exchange suggest there’s real appetite for this kind of thinking, more than I expected honestly.
Nobody I’ve spoken to disagrees with the underlying principle. The harder part, as it usually is, is the practical follow-through: who owns solving it and how quickly.
That’s part of why I think it’s worth putting this conversation into the open now, while the Dangote IPO has just demonstrated exactly how much latent demand exists.
Nairametrics: Beyond the Dangote Refinery IPO, what does the opportunity look like for diaspora capital across Nigeria’s wider capital market, and what would need to happen for that capital to become a more consistent source of investment?
Chidozie David Okonkwo: This was never really about one IPO. Dangote just made the appetite impossible to ignore. The opportunity is $22.8 billion a year in remittances, most of it currently one-directional, arriving and going straight into consumption rather than anything productive, with the capital markets left completely untouched.
What would need to happen mirrors what India’s private sector did, brokers and fintechs building onboarding around the documents diaspora investors actually hold, and issuers treating diaspora investors as part of the distribution plan from the start rather than an afterthought once the institutional book is already full.
None of that requires anyone to lower the bar. It just requires planning for this important investor group from the beginning, building a door they can actually walk through instead of retrofitting one after the fact.
And I don’t think this is what the private sector should do instead of the regulator, or around the regulator. The private sector should lead, working closely with the SEC and the NGX, because a rising tide raises all boats. If we get this right, it isn’t just Zinnc or a few fintechs and brokers who benefit. It’s the entire market.
Nairametrics,
Thank you for putting this discussion in the open as Chidozie has rightly said. I must say that this is the best news I will read today on your platform.
I’m an ardent follower on almost all your platforms including your various programs on YouTube and I deeply appreciate what you’re doing.
This write-up shows what I have been crying for about two years now. I’m a Nigerian living in Liberia with all my immediate family and earn my income in US Dollars and Liberian Dollars. And I hardly visit Nigeria. I visited Nigeria a couple of months ago and prior to that was more than five years ago. What took me to Nigeria, this time around, was the problem of my NIN. I could not get it resolved in Liberia because my bank used my BVN details to generate NIN for me and that was what kept my Naira account running up until I needed to renew my passport and this same problem of identity came up. So, I had to travel to Nigeria and renew my passport and resolved NIN problem. It was not a small hassles because it was even affecting my children from traveling to other countries! And I was wondering whether all the Biometrics we did during BVN registration have changed and we have to suffer to do another one because of NIN.
Now to investment, I have been investing in NGX for about two years now. I’m an Accountant by profession, so I have a very good knowledge of the stock market. But the problem is that we have to rely on black market and informal means of sending money back to Nigeria, allow it to settle in our Naira account before we use digital platforms of banks to transfer to our investment platform as if we’re in Nigeria.
With my knowledge in capital and financial market, I have encouraged a lot of Nigerians here in Liberia to invest back home because there is no capital market here in Liberia. In fact, a number of Liberians that I thought on investment in capital market, as a University Lecturer, want to experience it first-hand but the problem has been with identity verification.
And I keep saying that, with all the details supplied during BVN registration and now NIN and with a valid passport, what sort of address do the system still demand from me before I can invest my money in capital market.
With all the details in the BVN, NIN, BANK ACCOUNT and PASSPORT, we don’t need any other information again. I’m speaking for well-meaning Nigerians, who are living in Liberia and are in my FINANCIAL and INVESTMENT COMMUNITY.
I want to commend the efforts of some Fintech Apps like Bamboo. And their payment platform MISAN. It’s a welcome development. However, I have few issues with them. Up till now, their spotlight has been on people in the Western World alone. I tried open a virtual USD account on MISAN but I was denied. When I probed further, I was told I didn’t meet their foreign bank partner’s verifications.
Secondly, I tried using their Naira Virtual account and I considered it a longer process for the money that is already in my Naira account. Their exchange rate is also not so friendly and the charges are still a bit expensive for retail investor with small but regular capital to invest.
Now, if platform like Bamboo gives me, a Nigerian living in Liberia, an opportunity to invest in the US Stock market and my dividends are paid into my USD wallet on Bamboo (NVIDIA just did yesterday) why can’t our own NGX infrastructure be built in such a way that dividends for people in diaspora be paid into their Fintech App wallet and from their repatriated whenever they like or reinvest it.
Another thing we can do is to grant these Fintech Apps and Stockbrokers power to issue CCI-Certificate of Capital Importations, once they can establish the genuineness that the capital is meant for investment. By so doing, it will be easy for the investor to repatriate their funds anytime they like.
The Nigeria stock market is still evolving and a lot of things still needed to be built into the infrastructure to make it attractive to people in the diaspora. The infrastructure needs to be built with the people in diaspora in mind. I don’t know where the system want my children, who probably have not visited Nigeria in the last 10 years to get a Nigeria address before they can invest in Nigeria stock market.