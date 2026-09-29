NGX Weekly Sector Watch: Consumer goods gain 3% YtD but now more expensive

A share trading well below its highest price of the year can look like a bargain. That is the picture across Nigerian consumer goods stocks: the 19 companies reviewed traded, on average, about 22% below their individual 52-week highs. The Index had gained just 2.99% year to date, making it the second-worst performer among the […]

A share trading well below its highest price of the year can look like a bargain.

That is the picture across Nigerian consumer goods stocks: the 19 companies reviewed traded, on average, about 22% below their individual 52-week highs.

The Index had gained just 2.99% year to date, making it the second-worst performer among the Exchange’s five sector indices, ahead of Insurance alone.

It rose 1.34% in September, against a 5.37% gain for the NGX All-Share Index.

Despite that distance from their peaks, some of them have become more expensive relative to their earnings; investors are paying more for each N1 of earnings than they would have paid at the end of 2025.

What the data is saying

The 19 consumer goods companies reviewed had a combined market capitalization of N23.89 trillion on September 25, representing about 14.6% of the NGX’s total market capitalization of N163.66 trillion.

Together, they added just N328 billion in market value this year. BUA Foods alone accounted for more than half of the 19 companies’ combined market value.

However, losses at BUA Foods and International Breweries held back the sector. BUA Foods shed N689.4 billion in market value, while International Breweries lost N656.34 billion. Nestlé Nigeria added N746.68 billion, the largest gain, followed by Nascon at N218.90 billion and Unilever Nigeria at N218.02 billion.

Those gains also changed what investors pay for the companies’ earnings. Among the 15 companies with positive earnings, the average price paid for each N1 of past-year profit rose from about N52 at the end of 2025 to N62. Many shares remain below their 52-week highs, even though they cost more than they did in December.

Stocks where buyers pay more for earnings

Dangote Sugar stands out. Its shares are about 26% below their 52-week high, yet investors pay more than N500 for every N1 the company earned over the past year.

That is because earnings across those 12 months were very small. The latest result is more encouraging: Dangote Sugar made a N41.51 billion profit in H1 2026, against a loss a year earlier. Buyers are therefore looking for that recovery to continue; the past-year earnings figure does not yet give them much support.

Union Dicon asks buyers to make an even bigger leap of faith. Its shares have gained 244.20% this year and traded at their 52-week high. Investors pay about N119 for every N1 of past-year earnings, although H1 profit fell from N26.27 million to N9.58 million. The share-price gain has run well ahead of the latest earnings.

A steep fall has not made Champion Breweries an obvious bargain either. It trades about 54% below its 52-week high but still costs roughly N74 for every N1 of past-year earnings.

International Breweries is about 37% below its high and costs around N40 per N1 earned. Its H1 profit fell from N41.29 billion to N38.31 billion. In both cases, the distance from the high looks more attractive than the earnings behind the current price.

BUA Foods presents a stronger earnings case. It costs about N25 for every N1 of past-year earnings, down slightly from N26 in December, and trades about 21% below its high. H1 profit rose 12%, despite a 16% fall in sales.

Its N28 dividend for 2025 also cushioned the share-price decline for investors who received it.

Buyers considering the current price will be watching whether profit and future dividends can hold up if sales remain weak.

Lower borrowing costs following September’s rate cut could help, but that effect is still to come.

Nestlé Nigeria sits close to the middle of the profitable stocks, at about N20 for every N1 of past-year earnings.

That is up from roughly N14 in December, but its results have also improved: H1 sales rose 12% and profit grew 28%.

Its N746.68 billion gain in market value has earnings growth behind it, though new buyers are paying more for that growth.

Stocks where buyers pay less

PZ Cussons and Honeywell Flour have the lowest prices relative to past-year earnings among the profitable stocks reviewed.

Buyers pay about N7 and N6 respectively for every N1 earned, and both trade about a third below their 52-week highs.

PZ’s latest financial year showed a sharp profit recovery; the question is whether that performance can continue.

Nascon and Vitafoam cost more than PZ, but their gains have come with better earnings. Buyers pay about N14 for every N1 of Nascon’s past-year earnings, up from N8 in December; its H1 profit rose 26%.

Vitafoam costs about N16 per N1, also up from about N8, while earnings per share rose 44% over the nine months to June. Their results support investor interest, but the higher prices leave less room for earnings to disappoint.

Investor takeaways

On average, the profitable stocks in this review look expensive: buyers pay about N62 for every N1 of past-year earnings, up from N52 at the end of 2025. A few companies with very small profits push that average sharply higher. The middle stock costs about N20 per N1 earned, up from N17.

The sector’s 3% index gain does not mean every share has risen by only 3%. Large losses at BUA Foods and International Breweries have held back the index, while other stocks have climbed. At Dangote Sugar and International Breweries, weak past-year earnings also make current prices look costly, even though their shares sit well below their 52-week highs.

For investors, the distance from a stock high is therefore a poor guide to value on its own. The case for paying today’s price depends on whether the company can grow its earnings enough to justify it.