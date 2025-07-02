The World Bank has disbursed a total of N3.8 billion as non-interest loans to 101 communities in Yobe State under its Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL) project.

The State Coordinator of ACRESAL, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed, announced the disbursement during the signing of a Memorandum of Acceptance with 101 scale-up communities in Damaturu on Wednesday.

The agreement will enable the communities to access a non-interest Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan.

Funding details and beneficiaries

According to Mohammed, each of the 101 communities will receive 25,000 U.S. dollars (about N38.3 million), amounting to a total of 2,525,000 U.S. dollars (about N3.8 billion).

He added that the current phase of the intervention will benefit 482 farmers and community groups, comprising 7,340 direct beneficiaries, 4,857 males and 2,483 females.

The coordinator said the initiative is aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience and improving livelihoods, adding that the initiative marks a significant phase in empowering climate-vulnerable farming communities across the 17 Local Government Areas of Yobe.

Lessons from pilot phase

He said the loan, which follows the successful pilot disbursement to 10 communities, was designed to stimulate economic activities, enhance farmers’ incomes, and promote responsible financial management.

The ACRESAL’s state Coordinator said that the facility was in line with global best practices and the World Bank-supported ACRESAL objectives of reversing environmental degradation and promoting climate-smart agriculture in Northern Nigeria.

“Today’s event is more than a ceremonial signing. It signals a new phase of sustainability and resilience-building for our farming communities,” Mohammed said.

He said that the World Bank gave a “no objection” for scaling up after a 65% recovery rate was recorded from the pilot phase.

The ACRESAL’s state Coordinator also lauded the commitment of Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who has consistently driven the successful implementation of ACRESAL in the state.

“We also appreciate the World Bank, the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU), the Ministry of Environment, the Yobe State House of Assembly, and our community leaders for their guidance throughout this journey,” he added.

Commissioner praises transformative impact

In his remarks, Alhaji Sidi Karasuwa, the state Commissioner for Environment, who is also Chairman of the State Steering Committee, described the initiative as a bold step toward agricultural transformation and rural empowerment.

He recalled the symbolic presentation of CRF cheques that were launched by Buni in January, marking the beginning of the second phase after the initial intervention in two micro-watersheds.

“This fund is more than financial support; it is a tool for transformation. It enables our farmers to expand operations, adopt modern techniques, and increase productivity,” Karasuwa said.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds wisely and to comply strictly with the approved business plans.

Karasuwa also stressed the importance of prompt repayment to sustain the revolving mechanism and ensure continuity.

“To our farmers, let this loan be the seed that grows into a flourishing harvest of success.

“Use it judiciously and ensure timely repayment as agreed in your plans to prevent your communities from losing future access,” he added.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a resilient agricultural sector capable of withstanding climate shocks while improving rural livelihoods.