The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for scheduled maintenance works on the Marine Bridge, to be carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works in two phases from Sunday, 18th May to Sunday, 8th June 2025.

This disclosure was made via the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The Ministry stated that the project will be carried out in two separate phases to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safe movement for motorists throughout the period.

“In line with the scheduled maintenance works on Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, the Lagos State Government has released a traffic management plan which will commence on Sunday, 18th May to Sunday, 8th June 2025.

“To minimize traffic disruption, the maintenance work will be carried out in two phases. Phase 1 will span from the foot of Marine Bridge (Lawani Oguntayo Road inbound Apapa/Costain), while Phase 2 will cover Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp inbound Apapa,” the statement read.

To minimize disruptions during the repair period, the government has provided the following traffic management plans and alternative routes:

PHASE 1: Sunday, 18th May – Saturday, 1st June 2025

Affected route: From the foot of Marine Bridge (Lawani Oguntayo Road, inbound Apapa/Costain)

Motorists coming from Ijora Olopa and heading toward Apapa are to use the Ijora Causeway access ramp beside Omni Retail Company to continue their journey.

PHASE 2: Sunday, 2nd June – Sunday, 8th June 2025

Affected route: Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp inbound Apapa

Motorists from Costain to Apapa will be placed on a contraflow arrangement on the lane normally used for Costain-bound traffic.

Motorists from Ijora Olopa to Apapa will be diverted through the Ijora Causeway access ramp beside Omni Retail into Lilypond Access Road to continue their trip.

The Marine Bridge is expected to be fully reopened for use on Monday, 9th June 2025.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be properly stationed along the affected routes to control traffic and help reduce delays as much as possible.

He urged road users to follow the diversion plan and be patient during the repairs, explaining that partial closure is needed to fix damaged parts under the bridge.

The Lagos State Government also advised commuters to plan their journeys early, use alternative routes, and consider public transport to help reduce traffic during the maintenance period.