The Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State has ordered the deportation of four convicted Chinese: Liang Quin Yong, Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing and Long Kechong over their illegal mining of solid minerals in the state.

Justice Dorcas V. Agishi ordered that the convicts be deported from Nigeria and banned from re-entering the country, while forfeiting N134 million recovered from them to the federal government of Nigeria.

This is according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

EFCC Case

According to the Commission, the defendants were arrested on March 8, 2025, at JLM Mining company site following credible intelligence on the activities of some Chinese suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities in Jos, Plateau State.

They were prosecuted on a one-count separate charge bordering on dealing in illegal solid minerals mining.

Liang Quin Yong was accused of conducting illegal mining without lawful authority by engaging in the purchase of Mineral Resources and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1983.

“That you, Wang Huajie on or about 9th of March, at Dura Rayfield axis of Jos, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; without lawful authority engaged in the purchase of Mineral Resources and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1983.

“That you, Zhong Jiajing on or about on or about 9th of March, at Dura Rayfield axis of Jos, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; without lawful authority engaged in the purchase of Mineral Resources and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1983,” the charges partly reads.

What transpired in court

At the court session, they pleaded guilty to the charges after arraignment.

EFCC counsel, M.O. Arumemi and F.A.I Asemebo prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

The prosecution team urged the court to hold that the EFCC has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

What the judge said

Justice Agishi found the defendants guilty and sentenced the four Chinese to five years imprisonment each or pay a fine of N1,000,000 each for unlawful purchase and possession of mineral resources.

The judge deported them and banned them from re-entering the country.

“All proceeds of crime are to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, while Liang Quin Yong is to forfeit the sum of N134,874,769.01, which formed the proceeds of the unlawful purchase of the mineral resources,” the judge ruled, according to the EFCC statement.

Justice Agishi also ordered the forfeiture of the entire mineral resources recovered in the course of investigation and the sum of N16, 300,000 as administrative fine for the defendant’s failure to report a financial transaction within seven days to the EFCC Special Control Unit against Money Laundering(SCUML) as provided under Section 11(1)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.