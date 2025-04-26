The Lagos State Government has created 3,941 new parking slots across key locations in the state as part of efforts to address traffic congestion.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during the Y2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Mr. Osiyemi explained that the initiative is part of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s plan to tackle indiscriminate parking and improve vehicular movement across the state.

“The new parking facilities are designed to accommodate thousands of vehicles, providing residents with safer and more organized alternatives to roadside parking.”

He stated that the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) was established to enforce proper parking practices and support the government’s broader traffic management agenda.

“LASPA was established to regulate illegal parking, eliminate obstructions on roadways, deliver a world-class parking system, and promote voluntary compliance with the Lagos State parking policy,” he said.

Zoning of parking operations

Mr. Osiyemi further explained that the government has zoned the state’s parking scheme into five major areas: Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island, and Surulere.

“This strategic zoning is expected to streamline parking operations and minimize congestion caused by unauthorized parking practices,” he noted

In addition to the new slots, the Commissioner said the government has installed 669 parking signages along major roads.

“The signage will contribute to a more structured and user-friendly parking system, “ he said.

Mr. Osiyemi urged motorists to use the designated parking areas to avoid penalties, stressing the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure.

What you should know

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been actively impounding vehicles parked illegally across the state.

In the first half of 2024 alone, 9,370 vehicles were impounded for various traffic infractions, including illegal parking, under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Specific operations have focused on notorious congestion points. For instance, 123 vehicles were impounded around bridges on Lagos Island, such as Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge and Apongbon under Bridge, due to illegal parking.

Additionally, 19 individuals were arrested for unauthorized collection of parking fees from motorists in these areas.

The state government in May 2024 unveiled a comprehensive transport policy aimed at transforming the state’s transport sector. The policy encompasses 14 elements, including road infrastructure, transport safety, traffic management, and non-motorized transport, all geared towards easing traffic congestion and improving commuting.