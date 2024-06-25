The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on Alfred Rewane Road and Osborne Road through Osborne Foreshore Estate, effective from June 26th to July 27th, 2024.

This measure is to facilitate the Federal Ministry of Works’ first phase of a four-week rehabilitation project on the asphalt sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation disclosed this update on Tuesday via a statement on the Ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that a lane of the road will be closed to vehicular traffic during the rehabilitation period.

“The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted from Alfred Rewane and Osborne through Osborne Foreshore Estate axis to enable the Federal Ministry of Works carry out the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Asphaltic Sections from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura Bridge Ramp from Wednesday, 26th June to 27th July, 2024 for a duration of 4 weeks.

“To this end, a lane of the road to be rehabilitated will be closed to vehicular movement,” the statement read in part.

The statement also highlighted that Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has ensured the deployment of traffic management personnel to actively reduce disruptions and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic.

Commissioner Osiyemi urges motorists to remain patient and cooperative with the implemented traffic control measures during this temporary inconvenience. These strategies are essential to ensure the road rehabilitation is completed on schedule and effectively, ultimately improving the city’s infrastructure and traffic conditions.

Alternative routes for motorists during the road rehabilitation

Due to road rehabilitation efforts on the Adeniji-Falomo-Ozumba stretch in Lagos, motorists are advised to use designated alternative routes to circumvent closed sections and ensure smoother transit during the construction period.

Here is a detailed guide to the alternative routes:

Motorists from Alexander/Glover: It’s recommended to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue heading towards Ikoyi, then connect to Obalende/Ring Road to access the 3rd Mainland Bridge, facilitating onward travel.

It’s recommended to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue heading towards Ikoyi, then connect to Obalende/Ring Road to access the 3rd Mainland Bridge, facilitating onward travel. Motorists from Victoria Island (Option 1): Proceed through Falomo Roundabout to link with Awolowo Road, which leads directly to the 3rd Mainland Bridge, providing a continuous route to your destination.

Proceed through Falomo Roundabout to link with Awolowo Road, which leads directly to the 3rd Mainland Bridge, providing a continuous route to your destination. Motorists from Victoria Island (Option 2): Start on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, then connect to Mekunwen Bridge, and continue to CMS/Apongbon Bridge towards Eko Bridge. From there, take Funsho Williams Avenue to reach various destinations.

Start on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, then connect to Mekunwen Bridge, and continue to CMS/Apongbon Bridge towards Eko Bridge. From there, take Funsho Williams Avenue to reach various destinations. Motorists from Sura Bridge: Traffic will remain open and flow directly towards Osborne Foreshore Estate, ensuring access despite the ongoing works.