A senior Customs officer has tragically passed away during a committee investigative hearing at the National Assembly organized by the House of Representatives.

This incident, which occurred during a committee meeting investigating Customs Finance, has been confirmed by the House Spokesman. According to initial reports, the senior officer fainted during the meeting.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.” Akintunde Rotimi, the House spokesman, acknowledged the situation and mentioned that the Customs officer’s name is being withheld out of respect for his family.

Detailed information is currently sparse, but further updates will be provided as more details become available.

This is a developing story…