Members of the House of Representatives have donated N705,000,000 from their salaries to augment the humanitarian engagements of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers stated that the money represents a six-month fifty percent deduction of their salaries, according to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications, on March 17, 2025.

The donation was made on Monday night when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted the leadership and members of the House of Representatives to Iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Supporting Vulnerable Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for always showing respect and concern for the House of Representatives.

He stressed that the lawmakers’ financial support is aimed at assisting vulnerable people in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the House of Reps, the Hon. Speaker donated the sum of N705,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Five Million Naira), which he said is a six-month fifty per cent deduction from their salaries to augment the humanitarian engagements of Mr President and to support vulnerable people in the country,” the presidency’s statement partly reads.

The speaker implored Nigerians to pray for the country.

The Speaker stressed that Nigerians know what the Tinubu administration has achieved within two years and should seize the moment in reflecting and praying for the country’s economy; for improved security, for the leaders and the citizens.

He assured that every member of the House of Representatives is in support of the President, adding that the policies of the government are for the betterment of the people and Nigeria as a country.

Presidency’s Response

Speaking on behalf of the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima called on leaders of the National Assembly to uphold the sacred responsibility of leadership and to prioritise unity and national development over political divisions and partisan interests.

VP Shettima urged lawmakers to embrace their responsibility with humility and a shared commitment to progress.

He said, “In the end, history will not judge us by the number of personal battles we fought against one another, but by the bridges we were able to build together. We are gathered here this evening not as adversaries in a contest for power, but as partners in the noble task of nation-building.”

According to Senator Shettima, “In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have not just a leader you can trust, but a leader who trusts you. He sees you as stewards of our democracy, as voices of the people, and as partners in our shared aspiration to build a better Nigeria.”

Shettima further assured Nigerians that the government’s economic policies are yielding results.

“The economy has turned the corner. We are now on the path to sustained economic growth, and with perseverance, we will create a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive,” he added.

The Vice President appreciated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and the House leadership for fostering harmony within the legislature.

He urged the leaders to govern with empathy, fairness, and justice, reminding them that their positions are a sacred trust of the Nigerian people.