The Lagos State Government has revealed that its state-owned buses have transported over 60 million commuters since 2019, with current daily ridership exceeding 40,000.

This achievement was shared by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during the Year 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Osiyemi noted that the state-run buses play a crucial role in moving the city’s large and growing population, providing affordable and reliable transit options for thousands of commuters every day.

Osiyemi outlined plans to expand bus services, including deploying new buses and constructing Quality Bus Corridors (QBC) to reduce congestion and improve commute times. He noted that the Abule-Egba Bus Terminal has also been commissioned to streamline services and accommodate more passengers.

The commissioner also highlighted that since the launch of the Lagos State Transport Policy in May 2024, there has been a strong focus on improving public transportation systems to ensure inclusivity, sustainability, and safety for all users.

Osiyemi disclosed that significant upgrades are underway to improve Lagos’ transportation infrastructure. He revealed that the Blue Line Rail has served over two million passengers, with Phase Two (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko) currently in progress.

Additionally, the Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) is now operational, with eight stations, and its second phase is also under development.

In water transport, Osiyemi disclosed that 15 locally-built Omibus Ferries have been launched, and the Ijegun Egba Terminal is now operational.

He also highlighted the OMI EKO project, in partnership with the French Development Agency, which will deliver 25 terminals and 78 electric ferries to reduce congestion on the roads.

On road infrastructure, Osiyemi revealed that 49 junction improvement projects have been completed, including ongoing upgrades at Ikorodu, Iju, and the Allen-Opebi-Toyin axis. He also mentioned the installation of solar-powered traffic signals, road markings, and parking spaces as part of efforts to enhance traffic management.

The Commissioner further disclosed that over 470,000 traffic violations had been detected through Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, and that over one million roadworthiness certificates had been issued.

In addition, he shared that more than 32,000 drivers have been trained by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, while over 800 personnel were trained by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.