The Federal Government has introduced a new policy to regulate non-state schools, setting clear standards for infrastructure, curriculum delivery, and teacher qualifications, as part of efforts to improve education quality and ensure accountability.

Non-state schools refer to educational institutions that operate outside direct government control, which include faith-based schools, privately owned schools, homeschooling arrangements, tutorial and adult learning centres, voluntary or charity-run schools, and community-based schools

According to NAN, the policy was supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE).

It also forms a key part of President Bola Tinubu’s National Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which seeks to reposition education as a central pillar of national development.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the new framework provides clear rules on how non-state schools should operate, including mandatory quality assurance measures.

“The policy outlines clear guidelines for non-state schools, including standards for infrastructure, teacher quality, and curriculum delivery.

“It also provides a framework for collaboration between non-state schools and the government, ensuring that we can work together to achieve our education goal,” he said.

Why the policy matters

According to data cited by the minister, the number of non-state schools increased by about 39% between 2017 and 2022. In contrast, government-owned primary and junior secondary schools only grew by 3.5% and 6.3%, respectively, during the same period.

“As our population continues to grow, non-state schools are helping to fill the gap.

“While we appreciate their role, we are determined to ensure better regulation, accountability, and support so they can deliver higher-quality education to our children,” he said.

Dr Alausa announced that from the 2025–2026 school year, private operators who enrol out-of-school children will receive indirect reimbursements from the government.

In addition, privately owned early childhood centres will be eligible for grants and education vouchers to be distributed through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Over 85% of private school teachers unregistered

In a major revelation, the Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr Ronke Soyombo, said that a survey carried out by the council showed that over 85% of persons in the teaching profession are not registered.

She said the TRCN will begin to enforce teacher registration, certification, and licensing in line with the new non-state school policy.

“In readiness to address the implementation of the non-state schools policy, the TRCN are taking a number of steps and working very hard to make registration, certification, and licensing seamless for the non-state school teachers across the country,” she added.

More insights

The Senior Education Adviser at the British Council, Ian Attfield, applauded Nigeria for taking decisive steps to address the educational needs of millions of learners underserved by the public system.

He highlighted the longstanding collaboration between Nigeria and international partners in the area of non-state education and referenced foundational research that helped draw global attention to the country’s vast network of informal private schools.

“I think back to the early 2000s, when UK academic Professor James Tooley wrote The Beautiful Tree, documenting what was then a discovery for outsiders.

“Though well known locally, the mushrooming private schools operate beyond the oversight of the government. That research highlighted a basic economic reality when demand for education outstrips government provision,” Attfield said.

Attfield noted that alternative forms of schooling tend to emerge organically when public education systems fail to keep pace with population growth. He cited Nigeria’s rapid urban expansion as a key driver.

He said over the last 30 to 40 years, Nigeria’s explosive urban growth from cities like Lagos, which had 250,000 residents in 1960 and now exceeds 15 million, has far outpaced the expansion of public education.

He added that the United Kingdom has worked closely with Nigeria over the years to develop progressive policies and partnerships aimed at expanding access to affordable, quality education, particularly for underserved communities.