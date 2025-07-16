Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is hiring exceptional multimedia engineers and product thinkers to join its Grok avatar team in Palo Alto, California.

The company is expanding its technical workforce as part of its mission to develop AI systems that accurately understand the universe and aid humanity in its pursuit of knowledge.

“We’re looking for exceptional multimedia engineers and product thinkers who want to make Grok’s real-time avatar products the best in the world.

“The role is based in Palo Alto. Candidates are expected to be located near the Bay Area or open to relocation.

“xAI is an equal opportunity employer,” the company stated.

Role overview

The open position is specifically for engineers who will help make Grok’s real-time avatar products fast, scalable, and reliable. The role will also involve pushing forward research in audio and gameplay technologies. xAI stated that the ideal candidate should be obsessed with media quality, performance, and product experience.

The company’s tech stack for this role includes Python, Rust, WebSocket, and WebRTC. Preference will be given to engineers familiar with low-latency systems and with experience in iOS development and building high-performance media pipelines.

Applicants will undergo a multi-stage process beginning with a CV and statement review, followed by a short technical phone interview.

Those who advance will face a deep-dive coding challenge and meet the wider team. xAI plans to complete the entire process “within one week.” Interviews will be conducted in person when applicable.

Compensation and benefits

The annual salary for the role ranges between $180,000 and $440,000.

The AI company offers a competitive benefits package that includes equity, health insurance (medical, dental, and vision), 401(k) retirement plans, disability and life insurance, and various employee discounts and perks.

The company emphasized that it operates a flat organizational structure where all team members are expected to be hands-on and directly contribute to the company’s mission.

“This organization is for individuals who appreciate challenging themselves and thrive on curiosity. We operate with a flat organizational structure.

“All employees are expected to be hands-on and to contribute directly to the company’s mission. Leadership is given to those who show initiative and consistently deliver excellence. Work ethic and strong prioritization skills are important. All engineers and researchers are expected to have strong communication skills. They should be able to concisely and accurately share knowledge with their teammates,” they stated.

What you should know

Elon Musk launched xAI in July 2023 as a counterweight to OpenAI and other tech giants’ AI efforts.

The company has since released Grok, a chatbot integrated with X (formerly Twitter), and has signaled interest in developing advanced AI assistants.