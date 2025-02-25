The Kogi State Government has doubled the daily water supply in Lokoja from one million litres to two million litres as part of ongoing efforts to improve potable water distribution in the state capital.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Farouk Yahaya, disclosed this on Monday while monitoring the upgraded Greater Lokoja Waterworks and its supply channels across different parts of the metropolis.

While expressing satisfaction with the increased production capacity, Yahaya highlighted challenges in maintaining service lines, particularly in Angwan-Tiv, where broken pipes remain unattended despite government interventions.

“We have engaged stakeholders, community leaders, and even volunteer groups to address these issues. Some residents continue to neglect their service lines, expecting the government to take responsibility for their negligence. Moving forward, we may cut off supply to affected areas until necessary repairs are made,” he said.

The commissioner commended Governor Ahmed Ododo for his commitment to water supply infrastructure, which facilitated the recent repairs and maintenance work in Lokoja.

Backstory

Kogi state has been addressing longstanding water scarcity issues despite being located at the confluence of Nigeria’s two largest rivers, the Niger and the Benue, Lokoja has faced persistent potable water shortages.

The Greater Lokoja Waterworks, established to harness these abundant water resources, has struggled with operational inefficiencies and infrastructural decay.

The city’s water infrastructure has been repeatedly compromised by severe flooding and submerged vital equipment at the Greater Lokoja Waterworks, leading to significant operational disruptions.

In 2022, another catastrophic flood further damaged the water facilities, exacerbating the city’s water crisis. These floods not only impaired water treatment plants but also contaminated existing water sources

Power supply impact on water distribution

Yahaya noted that consistent power supply is crucial for uninterrupted water distribution.

“If we receive uninterrupted power supply for 24 to 36 hours, we can fill the 3.5 million-litre reservoir and ensure steady distribution across key areas,” he stated.

The commissioner also acknowledged the damage caused by the 2022 flood, which affected the electro-mechanical equipment of the Lokoja Waterworks, causing delays in rehabilitation.

“The government is working hard to address the damage caused by the devastating impact of the 2022 flood on the Lokoja Waterworks,” he said.

He further revealed that technical audits and procurement processes are ongoing to ensure the full restoration of the Greater Lokoja Waterworks. Additionally, the Old Lokoja Waterworks is being upgraded to support water distribution, particularly for areas like Ganaja that have faced supply challenges.

Maintenance of water infrastructure

Yahaya urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining their household water connections.

“Many people have damaged pipes within their compounds yet refuse to fix them, even when the cost is as little as ₦5,000. They end up spending much more buying water from vendors, instead. The Government is doing its part, but the community must also protect and maintain the infrastructure,” he emphasized.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies are working to ensure the safety and quality of potable water in Lokoja.