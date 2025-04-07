The Presidency has cautioned the public to ignore circulating reports on social media suggesting that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has been removed from office.

O’tega Ogra, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Media, made the clarification on Monday via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Nigerian public should disregard any fake news making the rounds about the replacement of the INEC Chairman. Any such announcement will come from the SGF’s office or any other appropriate official source,” Ogra wrote.

Mahmood was appointed to office by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October 2015, succeeding Amina Zakari, who served as acting chairman.

He has supervised the conduct of the 2019 and 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Why this matters

The INEC Chairman plays a key role in Nigeria’s democratic process, overseeing national elections.

Analysts say rumours or unverified reports about his removal could trigger political instability, undermine confidence in the electoral system, and fuel misinformation.

With political parties preparing for an off-cycle gubernatorial election in Anambra state later this year, news of the alleged replacement of the INEC chairman stimulates attention.

The presidency’s prompt clarification seeks to douse any tension or speculation that may arise from the online claims. It also reaffirms the importance of relying on official government communication channels for verified information.

Backstory

Over the weekend, social media platforms were awash with unverified claims that President Tinubu had sacked Professor Yakubu from his position as INEC Chairman.

These reports, which lacked credible sources or official confirmation, quickly gained traction and stirred political debate.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and reappointed in 2020, has come under scrutiny following the 2023 general elections.

Critics of the electoral process have often called for his resignation or removal, citing alleged irregularities and performance issues.

Government’s position

Ogra’s statement aligns with the government’s protocol on the dissemination of official decisions, which typically come through formal channels such as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) or presidential spokespersons.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official announcement or communication from any relevant government office regarding a change in the leadership of INEC.

What you should know