The Lagos State Government has cleared shanties and dislodged illegal squatters in the Surulere area of the city.

The enforcement exercise was executed on Thursday by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) at Western Avenue, Surulere, and under the National Stadium Bridge, where makeshift structures were removed and illegal occupants dislodged.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

“Earlier today, the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) conducted clearance operations at Western Avenue, Surulere and under National Stadium Bridge removing shanties and dislodging illegal squatters,” the commissioner stated in his post.

The videos that accompanied the commissioner’s post showed KAI operatives dismantling shanties with hand tools. The footage highlighted the government’s commitment to maintaining environmental sanitation and highlighted efforts to restore order in public spaces across Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has ramped up its efforts to clear shanties and dislodge illegal squatters across the state, aiming to enhance the city’s aesthetics and bolster security. These clearance operations are part of a broader strategy to maintain public order and ensure that Lagos remains clean, safe, and well-organized.

These initiatives have been carried out in several key locations. For example, the government cleared an illegal settlement found beneath the Osborne Bridge in Ikoyi, and similar actions were taken to remove illegal structures and shanties around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki.

In addition, shanties and makeshift structures along the Fagba corridor of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line were also removed to protect the integrity of the city’s infrastructure and ensure the smooth development of vital transport projects.

In line with these efforts, the Lagos State Government had announced plans to partner with private sector organizations, allowing them to take over public spaces vulnerable to illegal occupation and repurpose them for more productive and beneficial uses.

For instance, in February 2024, the state government revealed plans to convert the recently cleared Ijora under the bridge, which had previously been occupied by squatters, into a recreational area, thanks to private sector involvement. Several other public spaces across the state have been earmarked for similar redevelopment projects.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the occurrence of illegal settlements while contributing to Lagos’ urban development and the creation of functional, community-friendly spaces for residents.