The Lagos State Government has announced the indefinite closure of the Oko Oba Abattoir in Agege due to a series of unsanitary practices and environmental violations, including the discovery of people sleeping in areas meant for livestock.

The disclosure was made via a tweet by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Thursday through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the commissioner, the decision followed an inspection of the facility that revealed multiple breaches of hygiene standards and environmental laws.

“During our inspection of the abattoir facility, we have announced indefinite closure of Oko Oba Abattoir, Agege over unhygienic practices and violating different environmental laws,” the tweet read.

A video accompanying the post captured Wahab confronting an individual, presumed to be the head of the abattoir, over the infractions. He expressed concern that individuals were residing within animal pens and that waste from slaughtered animals was being discharged directly into public drains.

“The government sent me here, and I’m just giving you a message. I am going to close it down fully. It will be closed until things are done the right way. People cannot be sleeping in animal pens, they can’t be slaughtering animals and discharging them into public drains. When we shut it, someone will sit down and think,” Wahab stated in the video.

Despite pleas from the facility’s head for reconsideration, the commissioner maintained that the closure was necessary to restore compliance with environmental and public health standards.

What you should know

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has intensified enforcement activities across markets, abattoirs, and other public facilities that fall short of sanitation and safety standards. The government has reiterated that such interventions are not punitive but part of broader efforts to enforce sustainable practices and protect public health.

Earlier in June, Commissioner Wahab also disclosed that the state government plans to resume the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. The initiative is aimed at promoting a cleaner city and curbing indiscriminate waste disposal across Lagos.

In a related development, the state government announced stricter penalties for illegal dumping of refuse and littering. Offenders risk a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, with harsher penalties for repeat violations. He explained that dumping waste in drains, road medians, or setbacks contributes to flooding, public health risks, and degrades the city’s appearance.