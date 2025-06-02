The Lagos State Government has announced plans to resume the monthly environmental sanitation exercise as part of renewed efforts to promote cleanliness and curb indiscriminate waste disposal across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the disclosure on Sunday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He emphasized that sanitation must become a consistent lifestyle rather than a seasonal campaign, urging residents to actively support the government’s vision of a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

“Let us be clear: sanitation is not seasonal, it is a lifestyle. With the resumption of monthly environmental sanitation soon, we’re bringing back the culture of cleanliness. We thank law-abiding Lagosians and call on all to rise to the challenge of building a Greater Lagos,” Wahab post read in part.

The announcement followed Wahab’s inspection tour of Idi-Araba, Orile Iganmu, and Alaba Rago—areas identified with significant sanitation challenges. However, the commissioner did not disclose a specific date for the return of the exercise.

More insights

Wahab said the government is intensifying enforcement, particularly in markets and other hotspots known for illegal dumping. At Alaba Rago, traders have been given until Monday evening to clear all infractions or risk full market closure.

He stressed that effective waste management requires collective effort and urged residents to properly bag their waste, engage accredited Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators, and stop dumping refuse on road medians and drainage channels.

To address service gaps, the commissioner disclosed that over 100 Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) trucks have been deployed across the state’s 377 wards.

He added that surveillance and cleanup operations are being scaled up to support the government’s goal of a cleaner, flood-free Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has repeatedly hinted at the return of monthly environmental sanitation over the past several months.

In an interview with Nairametrics in October 2024, Wahab confirmed that plans were underway to reintroduce the exercise before the end of the year, noting that advocacy and sensitization campaigns were being conducted to prepare residents for its rollout.

Although the exercise did not resume in 2024 as initially announced, this latest update suggests that the government may now be better positioned to implement it effectively.

Residents are expected to play an active role in sustaining the initiative and supporting efforts to achieve a cleaner Lagos.