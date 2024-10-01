The Lagos State Government is set to reintroduce the monthly sanitation exercise before the end of the year.

This was revealed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, during an exclusive executive interview with Nairametrics, where he responded to a question about the possible return of the sanitation exercise.

Wahab stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will make the formal announcement before the year ends, with advocacy and sensitization efforts already underway.

“It is coming back, let me tell you for free. We are doing the advocacy now, and I believe anytime before the end of this year, the governor will announce that,” Wahab revealed.

He emphasized the ongoing advocacy efforts, explaining that the government is actively preparing residents for the reintroduction of the sanitation exercise through public awareness, enlightenment, and sensitization campaigns.

The commissioner stressed the importance of fostering a culture of cleanliness, noting that “cleanliness is next to godliness.”

Wahab also mentioned that market sanitation has continued smoothly, with traders already practicing sanitation every Thursday morning.

He further clarified misconceptions surrounding a court order previously believed to prohibit the sanitation exercise. The misunderstanding, he noted, was due to media misinterpretation. The Court of Appeal ruling was in favour of the Lagos State Government, and although the case has been taken to the Supreme Court, there is no legal restriction preventing the government from reinstating the sanitation exercise.

Efforts at strengthening waste management in Lagos

The Commissioner discussed the Lagos State Government’s ongoing efforts to improve waste management, particularly through partnerships aimed at enhancing the system.

He referenced the role of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), explaining how the government has engaged private operators under the Public-Private Partnership (PSP) model to handle waste collection across the state.

Despite these efforts, he acknowledged the challenges PSP operators face, particularly with residents not paying for services, which has impacted the system’s efficiency. He noted that the government is addressing this issue by providing bridge funding and implementing cross-subsidies to support the operators and ensure continuity in waste collection.

To further strengthen the waste management process, the Commissioner highlighted the recent partnership between the Lagos State Government and Jospong Group, an Accra-based waste-to-wealth company. He explained that this collaboration, one of several initiatives, is designed to support PSP operators by providing infrastructure and incentives to enhance waste collection and processing.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jospong, waste collected by PSP operators will be transported to transfer loading stations, where treatment plants will convert much of it into compost fertilizers and recycled plastic bins for Lagosians.

The Commissioner emphasized that only 3% to 4% of the waste would ultimately go to landfills, aligning with the government’s goal of turning “waste into wealth” through sustainable waste management practices.