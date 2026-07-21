Police recover 285 vandalised NNPC pipelines in Adamawa, arrest seven suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered 285 pieces of vandalised Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) pipelines and arrested seven suspected members of a pipeline vandalism syndicate during an operation in Adamawa State.

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered 285 pieces of vandalised Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) pipelines and arrested seven suspected members of a pipeline vandalism syndicate during an operation in Adamawa State.

The Force disclosed the development on Tuesday, July 21, through a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu.

Police said the operation led to the arrest of Haruna Usman (28), Haruna Muhammed Sule (30), Dabus Peter (38), Ahmad Adamu (19), Sadik Ibrahim (31), Paul Joshua (49), and Paul Ishiyaku (48).

What they are saying

According to the police, the operation was launched after officers received credible intelligence on July 9, leading them to intercept a J5 bus carrying suspected vandalised NNPC pipelines along the Yola–Numan Road in Adamawa State. The vehicle was reportedly driven by Paul Joshua, while Paul Ishiyaku was travelling with him.

Following the arrests, police conducted further searches that resulted in the recovery of 285 pieces of vandalised NNPC pipelines, six gas cylinders, diggers, shovels, a blue J5 bus with registration number KRD 767 XC, and other equipment suspected to have been used in carrying out the illegal operation.

The police said all recovered items have been secured as exhibits, while the seven suspects remain in custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged vandalism network and identify other individuals who may have participated in the operation.

Get up to speed

Pipeline vandalism is one of the major drivers of crude oil theft and oil spills in Nigeria, often resulting in significant economic losses, environmental degradation and damage to critical energy infrastructure.

Data from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency’s (NOSDRA) Oil Spill Monitor shows that Nigeria recorded at least 589 oil spills in 2024, involving about 19,000 barrels of crude oil—roughly three million litres, equivalent to the capacity of 95 oil tanker trucks.

While the number of reported spills declined by 49.3% from 1,162 incidents recorded in 2023, the volume of crude oil lost remained largely unchanged.

Against this backdrop, the Nigeria Police Force said the latest operation underscores its commitment, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to protecting critical national infrastructure and combating economic sabotage.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts aimed at combating crime and safeguarding national assets across the country.”

What you should know

Pipeline vandalism has continued to impose significant economic and operational costs on Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

According to the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the country recorded 7,143 cases of pipeline breakages and deliberate vandalism between 2017 and 2021, resulting in the theft or loss of 208.639 million barrels of crude oil valued at about $12.74 billion (approximately ₦4.325 trillion).

The crime has also disrupted Nigeria’s gas exports. In January 2025, Nigeria’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell by 20% after vandalism and sabotage damaged facilities supplying gas to Nigeria LNG, reducing feed-gas availability and affecting export deliveries.

Pipeline vandalism has also been linked to safety and environmental incidents. In January 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) attributed a fire outbreak at its Buguma Wellhead 008 facility in Rivers State to the activities of pipeline vandals after an oil spill at the site, highlighting the broader environmental and operational risks associated with attacks on oil infrastructure.