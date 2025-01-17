Nigeria recorded at least 589 oil spills in 2024, according to data mined from the Oil Spill Monitor, a satellite tracker of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

These are spills reported by oil exploration companies or residents of host communities.

Meanwhile, there was a 49.3% decrease in recorded spills, when compared to 2023 in which 1,162 spills were recorded.

In the year under review, the tracker recorded 19,000 barrels of crude oil spilled, which is approximately 3 million litres and 95 oil tanker trucks full. The figures were similar to those recorded in 2023, in which 18,747 barrels, (2.9 million litres or 94 oil tanker trucks full) were spilled.

Categorisation of spills

One of the spills was categorised as ‘major’. It involves “over 250 barrels spilt into inland waters, or over 2,500 barrels spilt on land, swamp, shoreline and the open sea.”

There were three major spills in 2023.

Of the 589 spills, 10 were categorised as ‘Medium’, involving “25-250 barrels spilled into inland waters, or 250-2,500 barrels spilled on land, swamp, shoreline and the open sea.”

285 spills were categorised as ‘Minor’ spills’, involving “up to 25 barrels spilled into inland waters, or 250 barrels spilled on land, swamp, shoreline, and open sea).” This shows a reduction from the 520 Minor oil spills recorded in 2023.

229 of the minor spills were under 10 barrels in size.

However, 281 oil spills could not be categorised. Uncategorised spills in 2023 were 608.

It was further stated that “261 of the spills “had no estimated quantity of oil spilled provided by the company and in 45 cases, the spill sites were not visited by a Joint Investigation team.

Companies with the highest spills

The data show that the following companies among others reported the highest spills:

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) with 185 spills.

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) reported 169 spills

NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) reported 41 spills

Heirs Energies Limited reported 40 spills

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) reported 27 spills

Heritage with 25 spills

SEPLAT with 24 spills

OANDO with 21 spills

CHEVRON with 12 spills

Major causes of oil spills

The oil spills were categorised into two major causes, namely sabotage & oil theft, and operational challenges. The data show that 471 spills were attributed to sabotage and oil theft, while 100 spills were attributed to operational challenges.

The first half of 2024 had the highest rate of oil spills caused by sabotage and oil theft, with an average of 53.6 spills per month from January to December.

It reduced to an average of 24.8 per month in H2 2024, suggesting that there were less frequent attempts at oil theft and pipeline sabotage.

We are winning the war on crude oil theft – NNPCL

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited in collaboration with security agencies and private security companies is currently waging a war on crude oil thieves and pipeline saboteurs in the Niger Delta region. Last year, thousands of illegal refineries and illegal pipelines were uncovered in the war against oil theft.

In an exclusive chat with Nairametrics, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC, Mr Olufemi Soneye said the company, in collaboration with its partners, has “demonstrated remarkable commitment in its fight against oil theft.”

Soneye confirmed that the NNPC reported the discovery of over 3,000 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region in 2024, describing it as “a truly astounding achievement.”

He added that “Through strategic collaboration with government security agencies, private security firms, and local communities, NNPC Ltd has made significant progress in identifying and dismantling these illegal operations, reinforcing the nation’s energy security.

“This ongoing campaign is not only about protecting oil production but also about sustaining the hard-earned progress. We remain steadfast in our efforts, leveraging enhanced security measures in the Niger Delta to further optimize operations. The results clearly show that oil thieves are being apprehended and handed over for prosecution.”

When asked if the war on theft would end any time soon, he said he could not “predict exactly when the campaign will conclude, (but) the progress so far signals a promising path forward, with a clear determination to see this mission through. There is certainly light at the end of the tunnel.”

What you should know

Oil spills have been occurring in the Niger Delta region for decades with international oil companies facing tonnes of legal suits from host communities and non-governmental organisations. While the communities seek compensation for damages caused to their environment and sources of livelihood, the companies blame saboteurs for the spills.