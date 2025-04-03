Lagos residents endured what many have described as the worst traffic gridlock in the city’s history on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, following the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) for repairs.

The chaos began as early as 7 a.m., according to multiple social media reports, with traffic building up rapidly across key parts of the Island.

Commuters were forced to reroute following the Federal Government’s announcement of the bridge closure days before April 1, causing severe bottlenecks.

The situation was worsened by heavy rainfall in some parts of Victoria Island, further slowing vehicular movement.

Images from the GIF Rise Building showed a complete traffic shutdown along Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, stretching through to the Lekki-Epe Expressway, while inward Admiralty Way into Ikoyi was also gridlocked.

With limited alternatives and poor traffic control, many motorists found themselves with zero options and nowhere to turn. Some commuters reported being trapped in traffic for over 12 hours, with a few arriving home only by 7 a.m. the next day.

The disruption once again underscores the fragility of Lagos’ transport infrastructure, where the closure of a single bridge can paralyze an entire region of the city.

Several video clips and images posted across X (formerly Twitter) captured the full scale of the gridlock—cars at a standstill, blaring horns, commuters abandoning vehicles, and many walking long distances to get home.

The public outcry was immediate and widespread, with users expressing outrage over poor planning, law enforcement inaction, and the lack of viable alternatives.

First-hand accounts from stranded commuters:

Olamide Obe (@olajideobe)

Olamide Obe, a Lagos resident, took to X to share his ordeal, describing how he had to walk over five kilometers after abandoning his car in a safe spot. Despite making it home, he noted that sirens were still blaring late into the night, with roads completely blocked.

Many mainland residents, he said, had little choice but to sleep in their offices or find cheap hotels. He also criticized security escorts for driving against traffic with their sirens, questioning how emergency responders could navigate such a crisis. Frustrated with the chaos, he added that he was looking forward to escaping to Ibadan by the weekend.

His tweet read: “I’m finally settled in my bed after a hectic day in Lagos traffic today. I walked 5.24km tonight just to get home. We had to park the car somewhere safe and started walking home.

“The craziest thing is that sirens are still blaring loudly on the roads as I was typing this message. Everywhere is still completely blocked. Many people living on the mainland should just forget about getting home tonight. Their best bet is to go back to their offices to sleep or, better still, to find a cheap hotel to pass the night.

“Even policemen who were escorts to some supposed VIPs were brazenly driving against the traffic with their sirens. Now, here is my concern. What if there was an emergency which is a matter of life and death? How will the situation be salvaged for the person in the dire emergency situation? Nigeria is an irredeemably lawless country. I can’t wait for Friday to come so I can run back to my quieter Ibadan.”

B R A I N B O X @Mz_Ogheneochuko

B R A I N B O X (@Mz_Ogheneochuko) shared her frustration on X, recounting how she spent over nine hours in traffic, with seven of those hours spent covering the short distance between Evercare Hospital and Access Bank on Admiralty Way.

She noted that many commuters were still stranded with no idea when they would reach their destinations, while others had resorted to walking. Describing the experience as unbearable, she highlighted the sheer scale of the gridlock.

“9+ hours in traffic!!! I spent 7 hours from Evercare hospital to Access Bank on Admiralty alone. People are still currently stuck in traffic with no clue on what time they’ll get to their destination, + people walking. It’s just been unbearable,” her tweet read.

Adanma @quasirookie

Adanma (@quasirookie) shared her ordeal on X, revealing that she left Victoria Island at 4 p.m. and did not arrive in Keffi Street until 4 a.m. the next day—a grueling 12-hour journey that highlighted the severity of the gridlock.

“I left VI by 4pm and got to Keffi by 4am the next day,” the post read.

TeDdY @DayBaller002

TeDdY (@DayBaller002) shared his frustration on X at 2:36 a.m. on Thursday, revealing that he had left work at Bishop Aboyade Cole by 10:20 p.m. but was still stuck on Falomo Bridge over four hours later. His post questioned whether the suffering was truly in the past, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the gridlock.

“Suffered as in past tense?

“Left work (Bishop Aboyade Cole) by 10:20 pm and this is 2:35 am.

“I’m still on Falomo bridge,” TeDdY’s tweet read.

Suffered as in past tense?

Left work (Bishop Aboyade cole) by 10:20pm and this is 2:35am.

dami✨ @damilolalice

Dami (@damilolalice) described the gridlock as the worst in Lagos’ history, recounting how she had been stuck in traffic since 5:00 p.m. after leaving Maruwa, Lekki. Posting at 11:26 p.m., she noted that she had only made it as far as Civic Center, highlighting the extreme delays commuters faced.

“This has to be the worst traffic in the history of Lagos, Nigeria

“Been at this since 5:00 PM all the way from MARUWA LEKKI, it’s 11:26 right now and I’m presently at CIVIC CENTER,” her post read.

This has to be the worst traffic in the history of Lagos Nigeria…

.

Following the chaos, the Federal Government announced the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina bound) to vehicular traffic, opting for palliative repairs while deferring full rehabilitation works. However, with several videos showing ongoing repairs since April 1, it’s uncertain if this move will ease the traffic for Thursday.