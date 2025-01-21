The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has blamed pipeline vandals for a fire incident in its facility in Buguma in the Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The fire which occurred recently reportedly followed an oil spill at the NNPCL’s Buguma Wellhead 008.

The spill and consequent fire reportedly destroyed houses and farmlands in the community.

Video footage of the fire posted on X shows that the fire destroyed cultivated farmlands in the affected community

In a statement signed by the NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the company said the wellhead was sabotaged by pipeline vandals who were desperate to steal crude oil.

“The fire incident at its Buguma Wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals attempting to compromise the Christmas Tree and steal crude oil,” the statement read.

Soneye noted that there is a trend of repeated attacks on wellheads and pipelines in the Niger Delta region, and crude oil theft from its facility had been going on since last year.

However, the national oil company assured that it will support the affected communities with relief materials.

“This unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well’s back pressure valve, reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone. Since March 2023, crude oil theft on this asset has been persistent, with criminals now resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with these criminal activities, which place a significant burden on the nation’s economy. The company is working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to these acts of vandalism.

“Additionally, NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to supporting communities affected by these destructive activities and will continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected,” the statement read further.

What you should know

Oil spillage is a persistent problem in the Niger Delta region as a result of crude oil theft and sabotage of oil installations.

Earlier this month, another fire occurred in the Buguma community due to an oil spill. A non-governmental Organization, the Environmental Defenders Network (EDN), pleaded with the government to address the recurring spills.

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria recorded at least 589 oil spills in 2024, according to data mined from the Oil Spill Monitor, a satellite tracker of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). Most of the spills are caused by theft and sabotage.