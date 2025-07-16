The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a jail sentence and forfeiture order against a passenger, Salisu Ahmad, who was arrested with undeclared foreign currencies worth over N653 million at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The conviction followed a ruling by Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kano, who sentenced Ahmad after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of non-declaration of funds, in violation of Sections 3(3) and 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Ahmad was intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) during a routine check on July 7, 2025. He was found with $420,900, £5,825, CFA 3,946,500, and Cameroonian CFA 224,000, all concealed in a polythene bag covered with fabric inside his luggage.

“Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court siting in Kano has jailed a fraudster, Salisu Ahmad for concealing and failing to declare the sum of $420,900 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars), £5,825, (Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Five Pounds Sterling), CFA3,946,500 (Three Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Five CFA) and Cameroonian CFA 224,000( Two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Cameroonian CFA) to officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Following diligent investigation and prosecution by the EFCC, Justice Shuaibu found the defendant guilty and convicted him based on his guilty plea. The court sentenced him to forfeit the entire sum of undeclared money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The statement further revealed that Ahmad arrived in Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET940. Upon interrogation, he claimed he was transporting the funds on behalf of his brother, Auwal Ahmad, who remained in Saudi Arabia.

The money was reportedly meant to be delivered to two Nigerian residents, Yusuf Adamu and Abdulhamid Rabiu, both of whom were arrested when they showed up to collect the cash.

Following Ahmad’s guilty plea, EFCC counsel Mustapha A. Maiwada urged the court to convict the defendant and order the forfeiture of the seized funds. The court agreed and issued a ruling in favour of the Federal Government, directing the complete forfeiture of the undeclared money.

The EFCC stated that the action reflects its continued effort to tackle money laundering and prevent the illegal movement of funds across Nigeria’s borders.