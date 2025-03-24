An Energy firm, Adeayworld Energy Limited has announced a collaboration with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to manufacture and distribute compressed natural gas (CNG) kits in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of Adeayworld Energy, Prince Adeleke, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He revealed that Adeayworld Energy had already secured a deal with Zhejiang Sinray Electronics Co. Ltd, a leading Chinese manufacturer of CNG kits.

According to him, the partnership ensures that internationally certified kits will be manufactured and distributed across Nigeria.

“Adeayworld Energy Limited has since signed a partnership with Zhejiang Sinray Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of CNG kits in China. The aim is to ensure that kits of international standard are manufactured and distributed across Nigeria.

“The Chinese company and its kits have also been approved by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) in line with the International Standard Organization (ISO) after rigorous assessment,” he said.

The CEO stated that the collaboration aligns with the Presidential Initiative on CNG (P-ICNG), which aims to promote alternative fuel sources and reduce dependence on petrol and diesel.

Partnership to boost economic diversification

He added that the partnership would drive fuel efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic diversification.

“This partnership will directly support Nigeria’s long-term goals in terms of economic diversification, energy security, environmental sustainability, job creation, and overall reduction in the cost of goods and services,” Adeleke said.

Mr. Khalil Halilu, Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, described the partnership as a significant step toward Nigeria’s energy transformation.

“The partnership with NASENI will significantly scale the adoption of CNG technology in Nigeria.

“It will not only enhance the profitability of participating businesses but contribute to the success of the presidential initiative on CNG,” Halilu said.

He expressed confidence that the venture would have a lasting positive impact on Nigeria’s energy landscape, making CNG more accessible and affordable for businesses and consumers.

The initiative is expected to play a critical role in Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources, reducing reliance on expensive fossil fuels and mitigating environmental pollution.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI) said it would partner with private companies to establish a manufacturing Park for Compressed Natural Gas kits in Ajaokuta, Kogi State to boost local content.

Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and its private partners flagged off the construction of five mini-gas plants with a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The establishment of gas plants and kits manufacturing centres is expected to boost domestic gas utilization in line with the Federal Government’s Gas Revolution Agenda (GRA).