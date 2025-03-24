On Sunday, the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) unveiled its nominees for the 11th edition, recognizing the best in African film, television, and digital content from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Set to take place on May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, the prestigious ceremony will celebrate the industry’s brightest talents across multiple categories.

This year, Femi Adebayo’s Netflix original, Seven Doors, has taken center stage with nine nominations, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Indigenous Language (West Africa).

The Yoruba-language film, praised for its compelling storytelling and rich cultural representation, has also earned nominations for Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), solidifying its place as a major contender.

Other standout films include “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Skeleton Coast,” “House of Ga’a,” “Freedom Way,” and “Christmas in Lagos,” all securing multiple nominations across key categories such as Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Roles, Cinematography, and Writing.

The AMVCAs, renowned for recognizing African storytelling at its peak, have once again assembled a stellar lineup of nominees across film, television, and digital content categories. Below is the full list of nominees:

Full list of AMVCA 2025 Nominees

Best Lead Actor

Tokunbo – Gideon Okeke

– Gideon Okeke The Weekend – Bucci Franklin

– Bucci Franklin House of Ga’a – Femi Branch

– Femi Branch Skeleton Coast – Thapelo Makoena

– Thapelo Makoena Princess on A Hill – Bimbo Manuel

– Bimbo Manuel Suspicion – Stan Nze

– Stan Nze Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo

– Femi Adebayo Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef

Best Lead Actress

Seven Doors – Chioma Chukwuka

– Chioma Chukwuka Farmer’s Bride – Gbubemi Ejeye

– Gbubemi Ejeye Agemo – Uzoamaka Onuoha

– Uzoamaka Onuoha Thinline – Uche Montana

– Uche Montana Phoenix Fury – Uzoamaka Aniunoh

– Uzoamaka Aniunoh The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 – Hilda Dokubo

– Hilda Dokubo Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Bimbo Ademoye

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo

– Femi Adebayo Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

– Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji Kaka – Prince Daniel

– Prince Daniel Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Kunle Afolayan

– Kunle Afolayan Mai Martaba – Prince Daniel

Best Editing

Inkabi – Tongai Furusa

– Tongai Furusa Christmas in Lagos – Martini Akande

– Martini Akande Skeleton Coast – Jordan Koen

– Jordan Koen Soft Love – Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane

– Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane Lisabi: The Uprising – Anthill Studios

– Anthill Studios Princess on A Hill – Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede

Best Costume Design

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Toyin Ogundeji

– Toyin Ogundeji House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, & Gloria Ovu

– Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, & Gloria Ovu Lisabi – The Uprising – Oluwatoyin Balogun & Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji

– Oluwatoyin Balogun & Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji Phoenix Fury – Opeyemi Sogeke

– Opeyemi Sogeke Christmas in Lagos – Adedamola Adeyemi

Best Series (Scripted)

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Clarence Peters

– Clarence Peters Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo

– Femi Adebayo Princess on A Hill – Chuka Ejorh, Shayo Oke Sobo, Tolu Ajayi, & Abiola Soyo

– Chuka Ejorh, Shayo Oke Sobo, Tolu Ajayi, & Abiola Soyo Cheta’M – James Omokwe

– James Omokwe Roses and Ivy – Biodun Stephen

Best Writer (Movie)

The Weekend – Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu, & Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

– Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu, & Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr Skeleton Coast – Omolola Lamikanra

– Omolola Lamikanra Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi

– Blessing Uzzi Phoenix Fury – Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

– Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo A Ghetto Love Story – Victoria Eze

– Victoria Eze Christmas in Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu

– Jadesola Osiberu House of Ga’a – Tunde Babalola

Best Series (Unscripted)

Style Magnate – Abisola Omolade

– Abisola Omolade Skillers (The Builders Show) – Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba, & Cross Okonkwo

– Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba, & Cross Okonkwo Ebuka Turns Up Africa – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba, & Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji

– Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba, & Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji Wa Milele? (Forever?) – Kefa Igilo & Jerryson Onasaa

– Kefa Igilo & Jerryson Onasaa Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine – Chinekwu Osakwe & Kennedy Ezumah

Best Make-Up

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

– Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) Lisabi: The Uprising – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

– Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) Seven Doors – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

– Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Kpoudosu Winifred

– Kpoudosu Winifred Suspicion – Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

– Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari Farmer’s Bride – Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Director

Skeleton Coast – Robert O. Peters

– Robert O. Peters Inkabi – Norman Make

– Norman Make House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters

– Bolanle Austen-Peters The Man Died – Awam Amkpa

– Awam Amkpa The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi

– Daniel Emeke Oriahi Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, and Tope Adebayo

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

– Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji Skeleton Coast – Mondjila Studios

– Mondjila Studios Suspicion – Tosin Igho

– Tosin Igho Inkabi – Princess Mhlongo

– Princess Mhlongo House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom

– Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi

– Blessing Uzzi Christmas in Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu

– Jadesola Osiberu Farmer’s Bride – Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Craig Shurn, and Colette Otusheso

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) – Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

– Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra Inkabi – Chuanne Blofield

– Chuanne Blofield The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos – Leo Purman

– Leo Purman Skeleton Coast – Wesley Johnston

– Wesley Johnston Soft Love – Ebrahim Hajee

– Ebrahim Hajee Lisabi: The Uprising – Barnabas Emordi & Nora Awolowo

– Barnabas Emordi & Nora Awolowo Agemo – Papama Tangela

Best Supporting Actress

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Meg Otanwa

– Meg Otanwa Suspicion – Tina Mba

– Tina Mba All’s Fair in Love – Ireti Doyle

– Ireti Doyle Skeleton Coast – Ini Dima-Okojie

– Ini Dima-Okojie Farmer’s Bride – Mercy Aigbe

– Mercy Aigbe The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 – Omoni Oboli

– Omoni Oboli Aburo – Darasimi Nnadi

Best Supporting Actor