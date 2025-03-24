On Sunday, the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) unveiled its nominees for the 11th edition, recognizing the best in African film, television, and digital content from January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Set to take place on May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, the prestigious ceremony will celebrate the industry’s brightest talents across multiple categories.
This year, Femi Adebayo’s Netflix original, Seven Doors, has taken center stage with nine nominations, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Indigenous Language (West Africa).
The Yoruba-language film, praised for its compelling storytelling and rich cultural representation, has also earned nominations for Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), solidifying its place as a major contender.
Other standout films include “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Skeleton Coast,” “House of Ga’a,” “Freedom Way,” and “Christmas in Lagos,” all securing multiple nominations across key categories such as Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Roles, Cinematography, and Writing.
The AMVCAs, renowned for recognizing African storytelling at its peak, have once again assembled a stellar lineup of nominees across film, television, and digital content categories. Below is the full list of nominees:
Full list of AMVCA 2025 Nominees
Best Lead Actor
- Tokunbo – Gideon Okeke
- The Weekend – Bucci Franklin
- House of Ga’a – Femi Branch
- Skeleton Coast – Thapelo Makoena
- Princess on A Hill – Bimbo Manuel
- Suspicion – Stan Nze
- Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef
Best Lead Actress
- Seven Doors – Chioma Chukwuka
- Farmer’s Bride – Gbubemi Ejeye
- Agemo – Uzoamaka Onuoha
- Thinline – Uche Montana
- Phoenix Fury – Uzoamaka Aniunoh
- The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 – Hilda Dokubo
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Bimbo Ademoye
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
- Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji
- Kaka – Prince Daniel
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Kunle Afolayan
- Mai Martaba – Prince Daniel
Best Editing
- Inkabi – Tongai Furusa
- Christmas in Lagos – Martini Akande
- Skeleton Coast – Jordan Koen
- Soft Love – Holmes Awa & Paballo Modingoane
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Anthill Studios
- Princess on A Hill – Laughter Ephraim & Peter Ugbede
Best Costume Design
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Toyin Ogundeji
- House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, & Gloria Ovu
- Lisabi – The Uprising – Oluwatoyin Balogun & Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji
- Phoenix Fury – Opeyemi Sogeke
- Christmas in Lagos – Adedamola Adeyemi
Best Series (Scripted)
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Clarence Peters
- Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo
- Princess on A Hill – Chuka Ejorh, Shayo Oke Sobo, Tolu Ajayi, & Abiola Soyo
- Cheta’M – James Omokwe
- Roses and Ivy – Biodun Stephen
Best Writer (Movie)
- The Weekend – Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu, & Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
- Skeleton Coast – Omolola Lamikanra
- Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi
- Phoenix Fury – Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
- A Ghetto Love Story – Victoria Eze
- Christmas in Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu
- House of Ga’a – Tunde Babalola
Best Series (Unscripted)
- Style Magnate – Abisola Omolade
- Skillers (The Builders Show) – Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba, & Cross Okonkwo
- Ebuka Turns Up Africa – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba, & Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji
- Wa Milele? (Forever?) – Kefa Igilo & Jerryson Onasaa
- Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine – Chinekwu Osakwe & Kennedy Ezumah
Best Make-Up
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
- Seven Doors – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Kpoudosu Winifred
- Suspicion – Tracy Izogie & Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
- Farmer’s Bride – Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Director
- Skeleton Coast – Robert O. Peters
- Inkabi – Norman Make
- House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters
- The Man Died – Awam Amkpa
- The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi
- Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, and Tope Adebayo
Best Movie
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji
- Skeleton Coast – Mondjila Studios
- Suspicion – Tosin Igho
- Inkabi – Princess Mhlongo
- House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters & Joseph Umoibom
- Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi
- Christmas in Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu
- Farmer’s Bride – Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Craig Shurn, and Colette Otusheso
Best Cinematography
- Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) – Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
- Inkabi – Chuanne Blofield
- The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos – Leo Purman
- Skeleton Coast – Wesley Johnston
- Soft Love – Ebrahim Hajee
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Barnabas Emordi & Nora Awolowo
- Agemo – Papama Tangela
Best Supporting Actress
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Meg Otanwa
- Suspicion – Tina Mba
- All’s Fair in Love – Ireti Doyle
- Skeleton Coast – Ini Dima-Okojie
- Farmer’s Bride – Mercy Aigbe
- The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 – Omoni Oboli
- Aburo – Darasimi Nnadi
Best Supporting Actor
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life – Gabriel Afolayan
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni
- Seven Doors – Aliu Gafar
- Freedom Way – Femi Jacobs
- Christmas in Lagos – Richard Mofe-Damijo
- Suspicion – Uzor Arukwe
- House of Ga’a – Mike Folarin
- Princess On A Hill – Efa Iwara
