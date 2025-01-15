A non-governmental Organization, the Environmental Defenders Network (EDN), has called on relevant authorities to address an oil leak from a wellhead located at the New Calpur River in Asari Toru, Rivers State.

The leak, which occurred in early January reportedly resulted in a fire outbreak that spread across Bukuma and Buguma communities and destroyed properties.

The Executive Director, Chima Williams, made the call in a statement by EDEN’s Media Manager, Miss Elvira Jordan, in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Williams condemned authorities in the state for allowing the oil leakage to continue for a long period.

He said it is an indication of gross negligence and failure on the part of relevant government agencies who should have responded to distress calls made after the leakage.

“The oil leakage has been allowed to go on for too long. We got a Save-Our-Soul message from the affected communities,

“The information we have is that the fire started after an Air Force Helicopter was seen shooting to ward off oil bunkers around the wellhead,” he explained.

“It smacks of gross negligence and failure in service delivery to see that the leakage was left without clamping for such a long time,” he added.

He noted that the oil leak has not only caused environmental damage but also poses serious health risks to residents of the affected communities.

The group urged the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency to take immediate action to quickly address the spill.

It also urged the military to adopt more environmentally friendly strategies in combating oil theft and bunkering, rather than resorting to methods that often cause damage to oil facilities and the environment.

