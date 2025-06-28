The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate reopening of the Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege, following substantial compliance by operators with sanitation and hygiene standards previously violated.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Accompanying his post was a video clip showing traders engaging in environmental cleaning activities, including the clearing of debris and rubbish within the abattoir premises.

According to Wahab, the abattoir operators fulfilled the minimum benchmark set by the state government for abattoir operations. These standards were earlier flouted, prompting the government’s decision to shut down the facility.

“The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate re-opening of the Abattoir at Oko-Oba following the fulfillment of sanitation and hygienic prescriptions by the operators.

“The operators have substantially complied with the minimum benchmark for the operations of abattoirs in the state, which was flagrantly flouted initially, necessitating the closure,” Wahab’s post read in part.

As part of the conditions for reopening, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will conduct monthly inspections of the facility to ensure ongoing compliance with sanitation standards.

Wahab also urged the operators to steer clear of unsanitary practices, poor waste management, and unhygienic handling of animal products as they go about their business.

What you should know

The Oko-Oba Abattoir was initially shut down on June 19, 2025, following an inspection by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, which uncovered serious hygiene and environmental violations.

Among the infractions were reports of individuals sleeping in areas designated for livestock and the indiscriminate discharge of slaughter waste into public drainage systems, both of which posed significant public health risks.

The facility, located in Agege, is one of the largest meat processing hubs in Lagos, catering to hundreds of butchers, meat traders, and consumers on a daily basis.

In the aftermath of the closure, the Lagos State Government commenced demolition exercises targeting illegal structures erected around the abattoir. These included makeshift buildings and encroachments along drainage setbacks that were obstructing stormwater flow and worsening sanitary conditions. The move was part of a broader initiative to restore order and enforce environmental compliance in public facilities.

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has stepped up sanitation enforcement across the city, focusing on markets, abattoirs, and other public facilities that fail to meet regulatory standards.

The government has emphasized that these efforts are not intended to punish, but to promote long-term environmental responsibility, maintain cleaner public spaces, and prevent health risks associated with unsanitary conditions.