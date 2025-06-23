The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures at the Oko Oba Abattoir in Agege, focusing on encroachments built along drainage setbacks as part of a broader environmental sanitation effort.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the statement, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) carried out the exercise, dismantling unauthorized structures obstructing areas designated for the free flow of stormwater and abattoir waste.

Authorities said the operation was intended to restore order, enhance hygiene, and mitigate public health risks.

“As part of a clean-up exercise, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial commenced the removal of illegal structures built on drainage setback inside Oko Oba Abattoir,” Wahab’s tweet read.

This latest move follows the indefinite closure of the Oko Oba Abattoir last week due to a series of environmental violations and unhygienic practices. The closure was announced by Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab after an unscheduled inspection of the facility.

According to Wahab, the inspection revealed disturbing conditions, including individuals sleeping in livestock pens and the indiscriminate discharge of animal waste into public drains.

What you should know

The Oko Oba Abattoir is one of the largest meat processing hubs in Lagos, serving hundreds of butchers and meat traders daily. Its closure, along with the ongoing cleanup, forms part of broader efforts by the state government to enforce public health regulations and improve the urban environment.

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has ramped up enforcement activities across markets, abattoirs, and other public facilities that fail to meet sanitation and safety standards. Officials have emphasized that these interventions are not punitive, but part of sustained efforts to promote sustainable practices and safeguard public health.

Earlier in June, Commissioner Wahab revealed plans to reinstate the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. The initiative, once a regular feature in the state, aims to foster a cleaner city and curb indiscriminate waste disposal.

In a related development, the government also announced stiffer penalties for illegal dumping and littering. Offenders now face fines of up to N250,000 or a jail term of up to three months, with repeat violators subject to harsher consequences. Wahab explained that such actions—particularly waste dumped in drains, medians, or setbacks—contribute to flooding, endanger public health, and diminish the city’s overall aesthetics.