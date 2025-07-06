The Nigerian stock market wrapped up the trading week ended 4th July 2025 on a bullish note, with the All-Share Index gaining 993.90 points to close at 120,989.66.

This represents a 0.83% gain from last week’s close of 119,995.76, driven largely by strong performances in the insurance and consumer goods sectors, as the index edges closer to the 121,000 level.

Weekly market activity picked up momentum, with trading volume rising to 4.8 billion shares, up from 3.7 billion shares in the previous week.

Market capitalization also expanded, rising to N76.3 trillion from N75.9 trillion.

In terms of market breadth, 78 equities appreciated in price, same as the 78 recorded the previous week.

On the flip side, 20 equities declined in price, fewer than the 27 in the prior week.

49 stocks remained unchanged.

Market overview

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a cautious note, with the All-Share Index dipping into negative territory on Monday and extending losses on Tuesday to close at 119,741.23.

However, sentiment turned midweek.

A rebound on Wednesday pushed the index back above the 120,000 mark, and by Thursday, it surged past 120,900.

While Friday’s movement was relatively muted, the week still closed on a solidly positive note.

Key highlights:

The NGX Premium Index fell by 0.77%, weighed down by a 3.41% drop in DANGOTE CEMENT and a 2.67% decline in FBN HOLDINGS.

In contrast, the NGX 30 Index advanced by 0.40%, signaling broad-based resilience across large-cap stocks.

The NGX Main Board Index also contributed to the bullish sentiment, rising by 1.63% for the week.

Sectoral performance:

The NGX Insurance Index led sectoral gainers with a 5.86% weekly return, fueled by strong rallies in INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC and MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC — both surging over 33%.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index followed with a 4.08% gain, supported by standout performances from CHAMPION BREWERIES (+32%), MCNICHOLS (+28%), HONEYWELL FLOUR (+21%), CADBURY (+18%), INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES (+10%), and UNILEVER (+10%).

The NGX Oil & Gas Index rose by 0.77%, while the NGX Banking Index edged up 0.12%.

On the downside, the NGX Industrial Goods Index declined by 2.11%, making it the only sector to close in the red for the week.

Top gainers

Leading the pack among gainers was MEYER Plc, which soared 60.11% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. RT BRISCOE followed with a 50.83% gain.

Other major gainers included:

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: up 40.24% to N4.67

International Energy Insurance Plc: up 35.43% to N2.37

UPDC Plc: up 34.66% to N4.74

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: up 33.33% to N1.40

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: up 33.00% to N7.90

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: up 32.18% to N6.90

Champion Breweries Plc: up 32.00% to N13.20

Omatek Ventures Plc: up 28.17% to N0.91

Top losers

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC led the laggards, down 14.96% week-to-date, while JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC followed, down 9.97%.

Other notable decliners included:

SCOA Nigeria Plc: down 9.83% to N4.86

VFD Group Plc: down 5.41% to N14.00

Haldane McCall Plc: down 4.76% to N4.00

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc: down 3.45% to N84.00

Multiverse Mining & Exploration Plc: down 3.43% to N8.45

Dangote Cement Plc: down 3.41% to N425.00

Linkage Assurance Plc: down 3.23% to N1.50

Jaiz Bank Plc: down 3.08% to N3.15

Corporate actions overview

The week saw a flurry of corporate updates and announcements:

Jaiz Bank published its audited full-year 2024 financial results.

C&I Leasing released its Q1 2025 financials.

GTCO confirmed plans to list ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and delist its GDRs.

MRS Oil announced the appointment of new board members.

Ellah Lakes named a new Chief Financial Officer.

Market outlook

The Nigerian equities market ended the week on a strong footing, with the All-Share Index inching closer to the 121,000 milestone.

If current momentum in large- and mid-cap names continues, the market is likely to maintain its upward trajectory in the sessions ahead.