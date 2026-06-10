Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has announced a N2 billion non-equity capital injection from its core promoters, Chilla Entertainment Limited and Winners Investment & Trust Limited, as part of its broader N50 billion growth and expansion programme.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc has announced a N2 billion non-equity capital injection from its core promoters, Chilla Entertainment Limited and Winners Investment & Trust Limited, as part of its broader N50 billion growth and expansion programme.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Akabusi Anthonia Chinyere, and Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Chris A. Ogbaisi.

According to the company, the funding commitment marks a significant milestone in its long-term strategy to build a fully integrated agribusiness platform spanning feed production, poultry farming, palm cultivation, and agro-processing.

What they are saying

The company stated that the fresh capital injection underscores the promoters’ confidence in Zichis Agro’s vision, growth prospects, and value creation strategy.

“Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc, one of Nigeria’s emerging integrated agribusiness companies, has announced a strategic non-equity capital injection of N2 billion into the Company by its core promoters, Chilla Entertainment Limited and Winners Investment & Trust Limited,” the statement said.

The company explained that the funding would be treated as a senior long-term liability on its balance sheet and may be converted to equity during a future public offer or rights issue.

“This is a senior liability to the Company which will be treated as a long-term liability in the balance sheet of the Company and redeemed at a future date through debt conversion to equity during a public offer or rights issue,” it added.

Capital to Support Expansion Across Key Business Segments

Zichis Agro said the newly injected funds would be deployed to expand operational capacity and strengthen its working capital position.

Get up to speed

The latest funding follows shareholder approval obtained at the company’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) to raise up to N50 billion through a combination of equity and debt financing.

As part of the approved expansion plan, shareholders authorised the issuance of 400 million ordinary shares through a special placement to finance the acquisition of 2,000 acres of land in Ogun State valued at N5.5 billion.

The company also received approval to raise up to N5 billion through commercial papers and other debt instruments, while increasing its share capital by N1 billion to accommodate future equity issuances.

More insights

The company plans to increase poultry production capacity, deepen integration across its livestock value chain, and improve operational efficiency to meet rising market demand.

Part of the funding will support increased procurement of raw materials to boost feed mill production volumes and strengthen supply chain operations within Nigeria’s livestock and poultry sectors.

The company will also accelerate development of its newly acquired 2,000-acre agricultural estate in Ogun State. Land-clearing activities have already commenced across the Ogbere and Ajebo axes, with the project expected to significantly enhance the company’s agricultural asset base and long-term revenue potential.

Zichis Agro said the latest capital injection aligns the interests of management, promoters, and shareholders toward building a scalable and profitable agribusiness enterprise.

What you should know

The company is targeting monthly revenue of N540 million as it expands production capacity and increases its agricultural footprint.

According to Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Chris Ogbaisi, the company recently upgraded its animal feed mill from an initial production capacity of two tonnes per hour to five tonnes per hour, with operations already underway.

The expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s position within Nigeria’s agricultural value chain while supporting long-term growth and profitability.