Tango Brook Technologies Provides Energy Intelligence, Thought Leadership

The Hidden Cost of Mobility and Energy in Nigeria: Why Visibility, Control, and Intelligence Are No Longer Optional Every year, Nigerian businesses collectively spend trillions of naira on fuel — and lose a significant portion of it without knowing why. This is not a niche operational problem. It is one of the most widespread financial […]

The Hidden Cost of Mobility and Energy in Nigeria: Why Visibility, Control, and Intelligence Are No Longer Optional

Every year, Nigerian businesses collectively spend trillions of naira on fuel — and lose a significant portion of it without knowing why. This is not a niche operational problem. It is one of the most widespread financial inefficiencies in the Nigerian economy, hiding in plain sight across generators, fleets, construction sites, telecom towers, and logistics operations.

For most organizations, the challenge is not that energy costs are high. It is that they have almost no visibility into where those costs are going, no mechanism to detect losses in real time, and no intelligence platform to support better decisions. At Tango Brook Technologies Limited, we believe this is the defining operational challenge of Nigerian business today — and one that technology is now equipped to solve.

Nigeria’s Fuel Economy: The Numbers Are Staggering

The scale of the problem is captured clearly in the data. Nigerians spend approximately $10 billion — roughly ₦7.6 trillion — annually on fuel and maintenance for small generators alone, according to Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). Lagos MSMEs spend an estimated ₦5.3 trillion per year on generators, while the city’s roughly 4.5 million generators consume 16 billion litres of fuel annually at a cost of around ₦14 trillion at current prices.

The African Development Bank reports that over 70% of Nigerian businesses own or share generators, and that unreliable electricity costs businesses approximately 3% of annual sales revenue. A 2024 Rocky Mountain Institute study found that backup power consumes up to 40% of total expenditure for some Nigerian companies. These figures describe a structural tax on Nigerian enterprise — one that compounds year on year while most organizations lack tools to manage it intelligently.

“When I was managing facilities across Diamond Bank’s network, energy expense for generators was one of our largest cost lines — but our ability to monitor, control, and optimize it was shockingly limited. That gap underscored the need for a company dedicated to closing it.” — David Ita, MD/CEO, Tango Brook Technologies Limited

Three Silent Killers That Most Finance Teams Miss

Across the sectors Tango Brook serves — logistics, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, construction, and large estates — three core failure modes consistently drain business profitability.

1. Fuel Theft and Leakage

Fuel theft rarely announces itself. It happens incrementally — a few litres siphoned from a generator, unauthorized fuel card use, inflated consumption reports. Across hundreds of transactions and multiple locations, these losses compound into millions of naira per year. The greater problem is invisibility: by the time management notices a meaningful cost increase, losses have already accumulated for months. Without real-time detection, reactive management is the only option — and reactive management always costs more.

2. Absence of Spend Visibility

Ask the CFO of a mid-sized Nigerian business how much fuel their organization consumed last month. In most cases, the honest answer is: ‘We are not sure.’ Manual logs, paper vouchers, cash-based fueling, and disconnected spreadsheets cannot provide the consolidated, real-time visibility that effective cost management requires. Without it, there is no meaningful benchmark, no accountability by department or asset, and no basis for optimization.

3. The Intelligence Gap

Even organizations that have made progress on visibility often stop short of intelligence. Raw data is only valuable when transformed into actionable insight: What is my fuel cost per kilometre? Which generator is approaching a maintenance threshold? Which route delivers the best fuel efficiency? Without these answers, decision-making defaults to intuition — an expensive habit in Nigeria’s high-cost, high-volatility operating environment.

The Sector-by-Sector Impact

In logistics and transportation, fleet operators face fuel theft, unauthorized vehicle use, and route inefficiencies that silently erode already-thin margins. In manufacturing, captive power generation can represent 30–40% of operating costs. Banks and financial institutions operate branch and ATM networks wholly dependent on generators across dozens or hundreds of locations — a monitoring challenge manual processes cannot address.

Telecom operators managing thousands of base stations face documented fuel leakage and generator inefficiency as persistent concerns. Even high-net-worth households and estates are not immune, with growing demand for visibility in personal energy management.

“The conversations we have with clients follow the same arc: they know costs are high, they suspect losses are happening, but they don’t have the data to confirm it or act decisively. That is the gap we exist to close — and once organizations see real-time intelligence for the first time, there is no going back to spreadsheets.” — Dubem Okafor, Chief Technology Officer, Tango Brook Technologies Limited

From Fuel Management to Energy Intelligence

The evolution underway in Nigerian energy management mirrors what fintech did to financial services a decade ago. Before Paystack, Flutterwave, and Moniepoint, moving money in Nigeria was opaque and prone to leakage. Technology introduced transparency and real-time accountability — and the results were transformative. The same transformation is now possible in energy management.

Tango Brook Technologies Limited was founded on the conviction that organizations deserve the same quality of visibility over their energy expenditure that fintech gave them over their financial transactions. The platform brings together four interconnected capabilities:

The Tango Fuel Card replaces cash-based fueling with controlled, digitally authorized transactions, generating a real-time audit trail that eliminates the ambiguity enabling fuel fraud.

The Fleet Management and Telematics Platform provides live vehicle tracking, driver behaviour analytics, route optimization, and fuel consumption reporting.

GenVault, the generator management solution, gives organizations remote visibility into runtime, fuel consumption, performance patterns, and maintenance needs across every generator in their estate.

The Data Intelligence layer unifies all of this into a single dashboard — total energy spend by location, asset, and department — with predictive analytics that help organizations act before problems escalate.

“Nigerian businesses are not failing to manage energy because they don’t care — they are failing because they have never had tools built for the complexity of their operating environment. We built Tango Brook to change that.” — Elsie Godwin, Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Tango Brook Technologies Limited

The Strategic Imperative: Why This Matters Now

Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment has fundamentally shifted the cost-benefit calculus of energy management. Following fuel subsidy removal and sustained naira devaluation, the price of diesel and petrol has risen dramatically. Organizations that once absorbed energy costs as manageable overhead now face a strategic choice: invest in intelligent management, or watch margins compress indefinitely.

The competitive advantage belongs to organizations that can convert operational data into decisions. Every litre saved is margin protected. Every unauthorized transaction prevented is value retained. Every insight that extends a generator’s service life is capital preserved. As Nigeria continues to urbanize — and as grid reliability challenges persist — those that build energy intelligence capabilities today will be structurally better positioned than those that do not.

“Every client we onboard discovers savings they did not know existed. The average Nigerian organization managing energy with traditional methods is leaving a significant percentage of their fuel budget on the table. Recovering that is not a future ambition — it is happening now, and the numbers are material.” — Obi Wemambu, MD Africa, Tango Brook Technologies Limited

Building Africa’s Energy Intelligence Infrastructure

Tango Brook Technologies is not building a fuel card company. It is building Africa’s energy intelligence infrastructure. The long-term vision is an integrated platform spanning fuel management, fleet operations, power monitoring, renewable energy analytics, predictive maintenance, and EV fleet management as Africa’s electric mobility ecosystem matures. The common thread is intelligence: real-time data converted into insight, enabling better decisions at every level of an organization.

Africa is entering a period of genuine technological acceleration. Artificial intelligence, IoT, and advanced analytics are converging to make it possible — for the first time — to manage complex, distributed energy operations with the precision that sophisticated financial management demands. The infrastructure being built today will define which organizations lead and which fall behind in the decade ahead.

For businesses operating in Nigeria today, the question is no longer whether energy intelligence matters. The data has answered that. The question is how quickly they act on it.

Because what cannot be measured cannot be managed. And what cannot be managed will always cost more than it should.

About Tango Brook Technologies Limited

Tango Brook Technologies Limited is building a global Energy Technology and Intelligence Platform, helping organizations monitor, manage, and optimize energy-related operations through technology and data-driven insights. Its solutions include the Tango Fuel Card, Fleet Management & Telematics Platform, and GenVault generator management system. For enquiries, visit www.tangobrook.ng.