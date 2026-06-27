Nile University Expands Executive Education Footprint with Launch of Nile Business School Lagos Liaison Office

Nile University of Nigeria has officially expanded its footprint in executive and professional education with the launch of the Lagos Liaison Office of the Nile Business School (NBS), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s mission to make world-class executive education more accessible to professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations across Nigeria.The launch of the Lagos […]

Nile University of Nigeria has officially expanded its footprint in executive and professional education with the launch of the Lagos Liaison Office of the Nile Business School (NBS), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s mission to make world-class executive education more accessible to professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations across Nigeria.

The launch of the Lagos Liaison Office underscores Nile University’s commitment to delivering globally relevant, Africa-focused business education that equips leaders with the skills, knowledge, and practical competencies required to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven business environment.

Strategically located in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and economic nerve centre, the new liaison office is designed to bring executive education closer to the professionals and organizations driving the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Pro-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Mr. John Vermaaten, described the initiative as the beginning of a transformative journey that will deepen the Business School’s impact and extend access to quality leadership development opportunities.

“We believe this is the first step in a long journey to further grow Nile University of Nigeria, expand our footprint, and impact more professionals. Throughout my career, I have witnessed how expanding educational access through multiple locations can positively transform lives, career aspirations, and organizations. This growth is meaningful because it directly impacts students, their families, and the broader economy,” he said.

Vermaaten commended the team behind the project, noting that the establishment of the Lagos Liaison Office reflects Nile University’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, DFMC, highlighted the institution’s determination to deliver on its promises and create measurable value for professionals and businesses through the Liason Office.

According to him, the Lagos Liaison Office represents more than just a physical location; it is a gateway to a new model of executive education designed to address contemporary business challenges through practical learning, innovation, and technology.

“We do not simply talk about impact; we are committed to delivering it. Our vision is that when we gather here one year from now, it will be the business community itself speaking about the value they have gained from engaging with Nile Business School. This liaison office is for everyone: professionals, entrepreneurs, organizations, and individuals seeking knowledge, growth, and transformation,” Professor Dogo stated.

He further explained that the Lagos Liaison Office will serve as an accessible touchpoint for professionals interested in exploring innovative learning methodologies.

“What we are showcasing here today is only the tip of the iceberg. At Nile Business School in Abuja, we have integrated virtual reality, augmented reality, and advanced simulations into our teaching and learning processes. These technologies help participants understand real-world business environments and prepare them to become more effective leaders and decision-makers. We are bringing elements of that experience to Lagos to ensure more professionals can benefit from this unique approach to business education,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Dean of Nile Business School, Professor Noel Tagoe, emphasised the School’s distinctive approach to management education, which combines African relevance with global best practices.

He noted that while many business schools traditionally teach from theory to practice, Nile Business School adopts a more dynamic model that moves from practice to theory and back to practice, ensuring participants gain applicable skills and insights that can be immediately deployed in the workplace.

“Our mission is to develop leaders capable of solving Africa’s challenges from an African perspective. We utilise simulations, virtual reality, and experiential learning tools to bridge the gap between knowledge and execution. We want our graduates to understand not only what works, but why it works and how to apply it effectively in real business contexts,” Professor Tagoe said.

He further revealed that the School is developing industry-specific simulations across key sectors that power Nigeria’s economy, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience in solving real business problems.

The Lagos Liaison Office will offer a broad portfolio of programmes, including Executive Development Programmes, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development courses, Executive Leadership and Strategy programmes, the VUCA Executive Leadership Programme (VELP), and a range of professional development courses covering leadership, strategy, marketing, data, and technology.

Built on the pillars of Experience, Exposure, and Expertise, Nile Business School’s philosophy seeks to create transformative learning experiences through practical business challenges, executive networking opportunities, industry engagement, and rigorous academic instruction delivered by accomplished faculty members and industry practitioners.

The establishment of the Lagos Liaison Office represents another major milestone in Nile University’s growth trajectory and reflects its broader vision of producing globally competitive leaders equipped to drive innovation, organizational growth, and sustainable development across Nigeria and the African continent.

As the University continues to expand its professional education offerings, the Nile Business School Lagos Liaison Office is expected to play a critical role in shaping the next generation of business leaders while strengthening connections between academia, industry, and the wider business community.