Global AI-powered financial infrastructure group Optasia today confirmed that, with effect from 24 June 2026, all operators have resumed airtime credit services (“ACS”) in Nigeria. The resumption follows a period during which services were temporarily suspended in Nigeria. Throughout this time, Optasia, which operates in the country as Nairtime Nigeria, continued to work actively to […]

Global AI-powered financial infrastructure group Optasia today confirmed that, with effect from 24 June 2026, all operators have resumed airtime credit services (“ACS”) in Nigeria.

The resumption follows a period during which services were temporarily suspended in Nigeria. Throughout this time, Optasia, which operates in the country as Nairtime Nigeria, continued to work actively to support the restoration of ACS services across the market.

The underlying regulations remain suspended pending the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings. Optasia will continue to engage transparently with all relevant parties as those proceedings progress.

Access to Connectivity for Millions of Consumers

ACS provides an important means of access to connectivity for millions of consumers in Nigeria. The resumption of these services across all operators in the country enables consumers to once again access the short-term credit facilities that keep them connected through their mobile network providers.

Optasia remains committed to operating responsibly in Nigeria and to supporting continued access to digital services for consumers in the market.

Statement from Ms. Uchenna Agbo, Nairtime Nigeria CEO and Optasia Chief Commercial Officer:

“We are pleased that all operators have now resumed ACS services in Nigeria. These services provide a lifeline for millions of Nigerian consumers who rely on them for daily connectivity, and we welcome this development. Fair financial access is at the heart of our business and we are committed to working constructively with regulators and our partners as the legal process unfolds to promote a fair, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystem that benefits Nigeria and all Nigerians.”

The company website is: https://nairtime.com/

About Optasia

Founded in 2012, Optasia is a publicly listed AI-powered financial infrastructure platform that enables financial institutions, mobile network operators and digital platforms to expand financial access across emerging markets. Acting as the technology and risk intelligence layer behind its partners’ financial products, Optasia delivers Micro Financing Solutions (MFS) and Airtime Credit Solutions (ACS) through mobile ecosystems that reach millions of underserved consumers.

Designed from the ground up for data-scarce markets, Optasia’s platform combines real-time data, advanced analytics and machine learning to support responsible credit decisioning at scale. By helping partners assess creditworthiness beyond traditional financial records, the platform enables millions of people to establish financial identities and participate more fully in the digital economy.

Today, Optasia processes more than 34 million transactions daily across 38 countries, delivering financial access responsibly.

Optasia listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in November 2025 and trades under the stock ticker OPA.

www.optasia.com