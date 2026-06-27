Zenith Bank backs Canada-Africa Business Conference to deepen trade and investment ties

Zenith Bank Plc reaffirmed its commitment to advancing trade, investment and economic cooperation between Canada and Africa as the Headline Conference Sponsor of the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference, held on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.Organised by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, the conference brought together a high-level Canadian […]

Zenith Bank Plc reaffirmed its commitment to advancing trade, investment and economic cooperation between Canada and Africa as the Headline Conference Sponsor of the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference, held on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, the conference brought together a high-level Canadian business delegation representing 31 companies, alongside senior government officials, business leaders, investors, policymakers, diplomats and development partners.

The gathering set out to strengthen commercial relations between Canada and Africa and to position Nigeria as a strategic gateway for Canadian businesses seeking opportunities across the continent.

The Canadian delegation comprised companies and institutions operating across financial services, security, mining and critical minerals, legal and professional services, infrastructure, technology, healthcare, education and clean energy. Among those present were GardaWorld, Dentons, Baywood Group, Element, Trilliant and other leading Canadian enterprises exploring commercial opportunities and strategic partnerships in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Akin Ogunranti, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, described the conference as a timely platform for deepening commercial partnerships between Canada and Africa amid shifting global economic realities. He underscored Africa’s readiness to lead the next phase of global economic growth, stressing that the continent now possesses the institutions, policy frameworks and partnerships required to turn its immense potential into shared prosperity.

“The question is not whether Africa is rich in potential. It is whether we can turn that potential into prosperity our people can feel. For the first time, the answer is yes, because of the machinery we are now building,” he said.

Representing the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mr. Babatunde Onigbanjo, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for investment and international partnerships, and highlighted Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s commercial hub and gateway to African markets.

“Canada brings to the table considerable expertise, capital, innovation, and a strong tradition of institution building. Africa, and indeed Lagos, offer scale. We offer talent, creativity, market opportunities and an increasingly sophisticated business environment. Together, these strengths create a compelling foundation for transformative partnership,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr. Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, noted that the conference reflects the growing momentum in bilateral commercial collaboration between both countries. He said: “The relationship between Canada and Nigeria is not new. It is rooted in diplomacy, trade, education, culture, migration, and shared democratic values. But today, I believe we are entering a new chapter: one that is more ambitious, more practical, and more human.”

The Chair of the Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Paula Caldwell St-Onge, highlighted Nigeria’s growing economic significance, saying: “Nigeria’s growth is not theoretical. It is already being built by Nigerian entrepreneurs, investors, financial institutions, innovators and companies whose ambition reaches across Africa and around the world.”

She also acknowledged Zenith Bank’s role in advancing the conference’s objectives, stating: “Zenith Bank is not only one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, it is the capital behind what you see here today, and it represents the skill, ambition, discipline, innovation and excellence that this conference seeks to showcase.”

The conference featured high-level panel discussions on Canada-Africa commercial relations, investment opportunities across priority sectors, and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The sessions brought together policymakers, business executives and industry experts to identify practical pathways for strengthening commercial partnerships and accelerating sustainable economic development.

The conference is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s attractiveness as a destination for Canadian investment, while opening new opportunities for technology transfer, private sector collaboration, job creation and long-term economic growth. It also reinforces Nigeria’s position as a strategic hub for businesses seeking to access opportunities across Africa under the AfCFTA, supporting the country’s ambition to expand its role in regional and global trade.