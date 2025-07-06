The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off several establishments, including Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, and Meadow Hall School, for persistent noise pollution and repeated violations of environmental regulations.

The operation covered parts of Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach, and Lekki Phase 1, following multiple complaints and warnings.

This enforcement was made public by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his X handle, where he confirmed that the affected businesses had refused to comply with previous directives issued by the agency.

“LASEPA took decisive action against environmental violators, sealing multiple establishments across Victoria Island, Elegushi Beach, and Lekki Phase 1 for persistent noise pollution and other infractions.

“The affected businesses included Mania Lounge, Voda Beach Club, Meadow Hall School, and several others had repeatedly flouted environmental regulations despite prior warnings.

“This operation sends an unequivocal message: Lagos will not tolerate the disruption of community peace or endangerment of public health. Our environmental laws are not suggestions, they are mandatory requirements for all,” he said.

Illegal waste discharge

In related enforcement, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Saturday, July 5, 2025, sealed Global International College, located on Salem Street, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki, for discharging untreated faecal sludge and wastewater into public drains using a pumping machine.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Saturday, 5th July 2025, sealed off Global International College, Salem Street, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki, Eti-Osa, for deliberately discharging untreated feacal sludge and wastewater into the public drains via a pumping machine, thereby causing public nuisance, pollution, and endangering human life,” Wahab stated.

The school was found to have ignored prior warnings from the agency and continued with the illegal discharge, which posed a serious threat to public health and environmental safety.

The agency described the action as a public nuisance and called on Lagos residents to adopt responsible wastewater disposal practices.

It warned that all acts of pollution would attract appropriate sanctions or prosecution, as part of efforts to promote hygiene and environmental sustainability.

What you should know

Lagos authorities have recently sealed several properties for illegal sewage disposal and waste management in various parts of the state.

Nairametrics reported in April that the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office(LSWMO) sealed Viva Bella Court II, a residential property in Lekki Peninsula, over deliberate wastewater discharge and septic tank spills into drainage systems.

Most recently in June, a residential building in Okota was sealed for channeling raw sewage into the public drainage network from its septic tank, prompting swift action from the commissioner’s office following community complaints

These enforcement actions reflect Lagos State’s increasingly proactive stance on upholding environmental standards.