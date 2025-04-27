The Lagos State government has sealed Viva Bella Court II, a residential development located in the Lekki Peninsula area of Eti-Osa, for the deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater into drains and the spilling of overfilled septic tanks into the environment.

The enforcement drive was carried out by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Saturday.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X account on Sunday, where he also shared pictures of the property sealed and the wastewater discharged onto the streets.

According to Wahab, the continued release of untreated wastewater from the property has caused significant environmental pollution, including the foul smell that has affected the surrounding areas.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) sealed-off Viva Bella Court II, Lekki Peninsula, Eti-Osa, Lagos, for deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater into the drains via laid pipe and having an overfilled septic tank spilling to the environment.

“The continuous deliberate emptying of the septic tanks has been causing the reported foul smell in the surrounding area,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The improper management of septic tanks and the discharge of raw waste into the environment pose significant risks to public health and safety.

The commissioner stressed that such environmental negligence would not be tolerated, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding both public health and the environment.

Wahab urged Lagosians to adopt responsible hygiene practices to prevent similar incidents and protect the environment. He also assured that further enforcement measures would be implemented to curb violations and ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has, in recent months, taken strong action through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LSWMO) to ensure compliance with proper wastewater management protocols.

Several commercial and residential properties have been sealed for violating waste management regulations. For example, in December 2024, LSWMO sealed Mega Plaza on Breadfruit Street, Lagos Island, for discharging untreated wastewater into public drains. This practice, which involved using a pumping machine at night, caused environmental pollution and posed health risks to residents.

Other properties have also been sealed and were only reopened once the violations were rectified, with property owners and occupants committing to adhere to the regulations in the future.

This initiative reflects the Lagos government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws and tackling pollution concerns. It emphasizes the critical importance of sustainable waste management practices to safeguard public health and preserve the environment for future generations.