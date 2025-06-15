The Lagos State Government has sealed a residential property at No. 59, Ajoke Okusanya Street, off Ago Palace Way in Okota, for channeling raw sewage from a septic tank into the public drainage system.

The action was carried out by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Saturday, as disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X account.

Wahab described the act as an environmental violation and a threat to public health, emphasizing that such practices will not be tolerated. He noted that discharging untreated sewage into public drains contaminates water sources and increases the risk of disease outbreaks in the community.

“Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on Saturday 14th June 2025, sealed off a residential property at No.59, Ajoke Okusanya Street, Off Ago Palace Way, Okota, for pumping raw sewage from the septic tank into the public drainage system.

“This act constitutes environmental pollution and a threat to public health,” Wahab’s post read.

The commissioner emphasized that the state government remains committed to cracking down on individuals involved in such acts, reaffirming its determination to promote a healthy and sustainable environment.

More insights

The infraction was first brought to public attention by a concerned resident who filmed a video showing sewage being channeled from the compound into the gutter in front of it using a hose.

Disturbed by the development, the resident shared the footage on the social media platform X several days ago, tagging Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab in the post in a bid to draw the government’s attention.

The video prompted swift action from the Ministry and its Wastewater Management Office, leading to the property’s eventual sealing.

What you should know

The recent enforcement in Okota is one of several actions taken by the Lagos State Government to curb illegal wastewater discharge and protect public health.

In May 2025, a three-storey residential building in Ilasan, Lekki Peninsula II, was sealed for illegally pumping faecal waste into public drains at night. The action followed a whistleblower’s report detailing the discharge of hazardous waste into roads, drainage channels, and the lagoon.

Earlier in the year, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) also sealed Block N of the Ebute-Ero Market for channelling sewage into public drains and constructing a septic tank on a public walkway, violating safety and sanitation regulations.

In the Eti-Osa Local Government Area, illegal public toilets and bathrooms along Coastal Road, Ikate, were shut down for posing serious environmental and health risks.

On Lagos Island, enforcement officers also closed Mega Plaza on Breadfruit Street after it was discovered to be dumping untreated wastewater into drainage channels using a pumping machine at night.