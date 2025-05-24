Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed a three-storey residential building located in Ilasan Lekki Peninsula II, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos for deliberately discharging untreated wastewater and faecal matter into public drains using a pumping machine.

The announcement was conveyed via a post made by the Lagos State on its official Facebook account.

This action follows a complaint received from a whistleblower who reported the night-time discharge of harmful waste into public spaces, including roads, drains, and the lagoon—an act that exposes residents to communicable diseases and threatens public health.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has continued to demonstrate its dedication to ensuring credible and sustainable wastewater management with the clampdown on a three-storey residential building at Ilasan Lekki peninsula II for a deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater and faecal matter into the public drains, through the use of a pumping machine,” the agency stated

How it was discovered

“The Environmental Nuisance was discovered through a complaint received from a whistleblower. The pumping machine, which is used at night is used to pollute the environment, exposing the citizens to communicable diseases, through the discharge of untreated wastewater unto the roads, drains and lagoons,” the agency stated

The General Manager praised the whistleblower who made the complaint and called on all Lagosians to support the government’s environmental protection efforts

He also urged residents to report similar incidents to the agency for swift action and assured the public that all reports would be treated confidentially.

What you should know

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) is the lead agency in charge of wastewater control across the state, with a responsibility to develop and implement policies and programmes that cover everything from sewage generation and collection to transportation, treatment, and safe disposal.

The goal is to ensure that wastewater is properly treated before being released into the environment, safeguarding public health and preventing pollution.

Earlier this year, LSWMO sealed off Block N at Ebute-Ero Market for illegally directing sewage into public drains and building a septic tank on a walkway, a clear violation of safety and sanitation standards.

Illegal public toilets and bathrooms along Coastal Road, Ikate, Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos, were sealed off for constituting environmental nuisance

Another enforcement action saw the closure of Mega Plaza on Breadfruit Street, Lagos Island, for using a pumping machine at night to dump untreated wastewater into the drains, putting nearby residents at risk of diseases linked to environmental pollution