The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has warned that airlines transporting passengers into Nigeria without valid entry visas, landing, and exit cards will be penalised.

This declaration came during a stakeholder sensitisation programme on the e-Visa, landing, and exit cards initiative held on Friday in Lagos.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized the government’s firm stance on border security, stating that “no foreigner shall be allowed entry into Nigeria without a valid visa.”

He appealed to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to enforce strict compliance with the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy

“I plead with the NCAA to regulate. That is why this meeting is a strategic collaborative effort of the ministry, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the NCAA.

“For the airlines, I know you are here to do business, but you also have a responsibility in terms of national interest and security.

“Before anybody comes into Nigeria, please see their visas, not just proof of payment or their tickets.

“It is not acceptable in the U.K, U.S., Canada and other climes, and it will not be acceptable in Nigeria anymore,” he said.

Facilitating investor access

The minister emphasized that simplifying the application process for e-Visa, landing, and exit cards is essential to opening Nigeria’s borders to investors.

Since its introduction on May 1, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has processed 5,814 e-Visa applications, approving 5,671, rejecting 66, and querying 62 as of May 22.

He explained that applying for a Nigerian visa does not guarantee approval, as applicants must meet specific criteria to be issued a visa.

“That you applied for a Nigerian visa does not mean you will have the visa; you will need to meet certain criteria for the visa to be issued,” he said.

The e-Visa system improves the traveller database with a processing time of just 48 hours and includes features such as barcodes revealing biometric data and travel logs

Global standards compliance

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo noted that the e-Visa initiative is a milestone in air travel facilitation:

“The e-Visa showcases one of the practical ways we continually align with global best practices by complying with the ICAO provisions of Annex 9 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation – on Facilitation,” he said

He emphasized that the system is designed to improve travellers’ experience while strengthening border control

“The importance of seamless inter-agency collaboration cannot be over-emphasised in a bid to ensure effective implementation of these systems without compromising safety, security or service delivery,” he noted

Kemi Nandap, Controller-General of the NIS, called for enhanced collaboration between agencies to ensure the smooth rollout of the e-Visa, landing, and exit cards initiative.

What you should know

The Nigerian government introduced the e-Visa system on May 1 to modernize its immigration procedures and align with global best practices by allowing travelers to apply for short-stay visas online, eliminating the need for physical visits to embassies or consulates.

Approved e-Visas are sent directly to applicants via email, facilitating a more efficient and transparent process

Starting September 1, 2025, the Nigeria Immigration Service will charge foreigners who overstay their visas a daily fine of $15 for each extra day spent in the country. Although the fines will be enforced from September 1, the overstay tracking mechanism will be activated a month earlier, on August 2, 2025.