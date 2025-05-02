The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced that, effective September 1, 2025, foreigners who overstay their visas will incur a daily fine of $15 for each day spent in the country beyond the approved duration of stay.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by AS Akinlabi, the Service Public Relations Officer at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja.

This new penalty regime is part of ongoing immigration reforms under the current administration, following the rollout of a digital e-Visa system and automated landing and exit cards effective May 1, 2025.

According to the updated guidelines:

A $15 daily fine will apply to all instances of visa overstay.

Individuals who overstay by three months or more will face the fine in addition to a five-year entry ban.

Those who overstay for one year or longer will be subject to the fine, blacklisting, and a permanent ban from re-entering Nigeria.

Although the fines will be enforced from September 1, the overstay tracking mechanism will be activated a month earlier, on August 2, 2025.

“In addition to the introduction of the e-Visa, Nigeria Visa Policy 2025 now makes it mandatory for foreigners who overstay their visas to be liable to the following penalties (effective from 2nd August 2025):

“Overstay Penalties (Effective from 1st September 2025):

“$15 per day

“3 months & above: $15/day + 5-year entry ban

“1 year & above: $15/day + blacklisting (permanent entry ban),” the statement read in part.

To allow a smooth transition, the Nigerian Immigration Service has granted a three-month amnesty window from May 1 to August 1, 2025. During this period, foreigners residing in Nigeria with expired visas are permitted to return to their home countries voluntarily without incurring penalties.

More insights

The revamped visa framework also discontinues Visa on Arrival, introduces 13 categories of Short Visit Visas (SVVs), and moves the entire visa application process online. Applicants can expect their e-Visas to be processed within 48 hours, with QR-coded approvals sent via email.

Meanwhile, travelers entering or exiting Nigeria must now complete electronic landing and exit cards via https://lecard.immigration.gov.ng. Inbound travelers (excluding Nigerians) must complete the landing card online before boarding their flights, while outbound travelers must fill out the exit card before departure.

The statement further highlighted that the system is fully synchronized with the Visa Processing Centre and can automatically apply penalties, including visa bans.

The Nigerian Immigration Service urged all stakeholders to ensure full compliance, reaffirming its commitment to building a transparent and secure immigration system that aligns with international best practices.