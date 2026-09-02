Customs schedules Sept. 7 to 15 for screening of ASC II, AIC candidates

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has scheduled physical screening and documentation for successful candidates in the Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) and Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) cadres from September 7 to 15, 2026.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has scheduled physical screening and documentation for successful candidates in the Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) and Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC) cadres from September 7 to 15, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Service’s management on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The exercise is the next stage of the ongoing recruitment process, following the selection of successful candidates from the 573,680 applications received for the exercise.

What Customs is saying

The NCS said the physical screening and documentation will be held at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The Service directed successful candidates to report only on the date assigned to their respective states and cadres, stressing that attendance is compulsory.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to inform all successful candidates who applied for recruitment into the Service that the physical screening and documentation exercise is scheduled to take place at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, Abuja,” the statement read in part.

Candidates are expected to arrive early and comply with instructions issued by officials at the venue. They will also be required to present their documents for verification.

The NCS warned candidates against individuals demanding money or promising to influence the recruitment process, adding that candidates who fail to appear or present false documents may be disqualified.

Screening dates

The screening for candidates in the Superintendent Cadre, classified as Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II), will hold from September 7 to 10.

September 7: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River and Delta.

September 8: Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Gombe, FCT, Imo, Jigawa and Kaduna.

September 9: Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger and Ogun.

September 10: Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

For the Inspectorate Cadre, classified as Assistant Inspector of Customs (AIC), screening will take place on September 14 and 15.

Candidates from Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, FCT, Imo, Jigawa and Kaduna states will report on September 14, while candidates from Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states will report on September 15.

Candidates are required to attend on their assigned dates, as failure to appear may lead to disqualification.

Documents required

The Service directed shortlisted candidates to appear with the original and photocopies of their National Identification Number (NIN), birth certificate or declaration of age, and relevant educational certificates.

Candidates must also present their certificate of state of origin, two recent passport photographs, a completed guarantor’s form and an NYSC certificate, where applicable.

They are expected to wear a white T-shirt, shorts and canvas shoes for the exercise.

The NCS said candidates who successfully complete the physical screening and documentation will receive further instructions on subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Get up to speed

The NCS had earlier announced that 3,852 candidates were successful across its three entry cadres in the nationwide recruitment exercise, representing about 0.7% of the 573,680 applications received.

The Superintendent Cadre received the highest number of applications, while the Customs Assistant Cadre recorded the largest number of successful candidates.

The Superintendent Cadre received 276,995 applications, with 1,275 candidates offered employment.

The Inspectorate Cadre received 128,604 applications, with 367 successful candidates, making it the most competitive category at about one successful candidate for every 350 applicants.

The Customs Assistant Cadre received 168,081 applications, with 2,210 successful candidates, representing approximately one successful candidate for every 76 applicants.

The physical screening and documentation now scheduled for September is a key stage in the process for the 3,852 successful candidates and will precede their eventual employment into the Service.

What you should know

The Federal Government approved the recruitment of 3,927 personnel into the NCS across the Superintendent, Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres, with the exercise commencing on December 27, 2024.

The Service adopted an information technology-driven recruitment process to verify applicants’ eligibility, including age and academic qualifications.

Shortlisted candidates subsequently sat for a nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) between September 14 and 21, 2025.

In April 2026, the NCS reopened its recruitment portal to enable shortlisted candidates to complete final screening requirements before the process closed on May 10, 2026.