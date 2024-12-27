The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday opened applications for recruitment of officers into various positions in its Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

This follows a recent announcement by the NCS that it had secured approval to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance trade facilitation and support the nation’s economic recovery.

The Customs, while announcing the recruitment exercise warned Nigerians to be wary of scammers who may want to use the exercise to scam them.

“Our recruitment process is completely FREE and FAIR. We DO NOT charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process. If anyone demands payment, they are scammers,” the NCS warned.

Eligibility requirements

According to the vacancy announcement made by the Service, the basic requirements for applicants are:

Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Must not have any criminal record or be under investigation.

Academic requirements for the three cadres of officers vary. For the Senior (Superintendent) Cadre, the NCS said applicants must have:

University degree or HND (Higher National Diploma) or equivalent from a well-recognized higher institution

NYSC discharge Certificate of Exemption Certificate

For the Inspectorate Cadre, the applicants must National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from any Approved Institution.

Applicants for the third, Customs Assistant Cadre are expected to have O’Level (WAEC or NECO).

In addition to the above, the NCS said all applicants must be physically and mentally fit and will be required to provide evidence of medical fitness from a recognized government hospital.

The applications, which open on December 27, 2024 are expected to last for one week, closing on January 2nd, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply on the recruitment portal here: https://recruitment.customs.gov.ng

What you should know

The decision to recruit more Customs officers was highlighted during the 61st quarterly board meeting of the agency, held on Wednesday, December 18, at the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja.

The meeting followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presentation of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly, tagged “A Budget of Restoration”, which outlines an ambitious N48 trillion expenditure target, with N35 trillion projected in revenue.

The NCS is expected to play a critical role in achieving this target, having already generated over N5 trillion by November 2024.

Reflecting the resolve of the Tinubu’s administration to strengthen all its revenue-collecting agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had also earlier this week announced the recruitment of senior officers after opening applications for junior categories months ago.